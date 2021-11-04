Acumera and Fueland partner to facilitate the processing of loyalty program transactions
Acumera’s Edge Computing Device securely and reliably powers Fueland loyalty program transactions without the need for additional gateway hardware.
We approached Acumera knowing they could make a huge difference for our customers with their AcuVigil™ dashboard.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fueland, a technology provider in the grocery, convenience and tobacco rebate loyalty space, and Acumera have partnered to improve the transmission and approval of loyalty program transactions.
— Steve Alexander, Fueland President
The Fueland Loyalty edge computing workload (also known as an app) runs on the Acumera Edge Computing Device and securely and reliability connects IP-based point-of-sale (POS) systems to the Fueland Loyalty gateway to transmit and approve loyalty transactions.
According to Steve Alexander, Fueland’s President, “we approached Acumera knowing they could make a huge difference for our customers with their AcuVigil™ dashboard.” Customers can view all recent transaction history without additional network configuration or gateway hardware.
“Acumera is excited to add Fueland Loyalty to our suite of cloud-based edge computing workloads,” said Dan Gleeson, Acumera’s VP, Sales. “We are able to process loyalty transactions in a secure, PCI compliant manner to help customers in managing their business.”
Acumera is a leading network operation, visualization, and security services provider that is listed on the Visa and MasterCard Global Registries of PCI compliant service providers. Acumera is also a Verifone and Gilbarco certified managed network service provider (MNSP).
Learn more at acumera.net or contact Acumera at 512.687.7410.
