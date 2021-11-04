Acumera and Fueland partner to facilitate the processing of loyalty program transactions

Acumera and Fueland Logos

Acumera’s Edge Computing Device securely and reliably powers Fueland loyalty program transactions without the need for additional gateway hardware.

We approached Acumera knowing they could make a huge difference for our customers with their AcuVigil™ dashboard.”
— Steve Alexander, Fueland President
AUSTIN, TX, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fueland, a technology provider in the grocery, convenience and tobacco rebate loyalty space, and Acumera have partnered to improve the transmission and approval of loyalty program transactions.

The Fueland Loyalty edge computing workload (also known as an app) runs on the Acumera Edge Computing Device and securely and reliability connects IP-based point-of-sale (POS) systems to the Fueland Loyalty gateway to transmit and approve loyalty transactions.

According to Steve Alexander, Fueland’s President, “we approached Acumera knowing they could make a huge difference for our customers with their AcuVigil™ dashboard.” Customers can view all recent transaction history without additional network configuration or gateway hardware.

“Acumera is excited to add Fueland Loyalty to our suite of cloud-based edge computing workloads,” said Dan Gleeson, Acumera’s VP, Sales. “We are able to process loyalty transactions in a secure, PCI compliant manner to help customers in managing their business.”

Acumera is a leading network operation, visualization, and security services provider that is listed on the Visa and MasterCard Global Registries of PCI compliant service providers. Acumera is also a Verifone and Gilbarco certified managed network service provider (MNSP).

Learn more at acumera.net or contact Acumera at 512.687.7410.

Trish McCoy
Acumera, Inc.
+1 512-687-7400
About

Acumera is the leading supplier of network operation, visualization, and security services via orchestration of business, networking, and security workloads in the cloud, near the edge and at the edge. Acumera secures entire networks, point-of-sale (POS) systems, and IoT devices and safeguards sensitive data, maximizes uptime, provides device-level visibility, and simplifies compliance for convenience store, petroleum, healthcare, restaurant, retail, unmanned parking, and other businesses. Acumera’s robust, scalable platform provides a full suite of containerized edge computing workloads for security, monitoring, management, analytics, loyalty programs, and more. Acumera is listed on the Visa and Mastercard Global Registries of PCI compliant service providers. Learn more at acumera.net. Acumera, AcuVigil, AcuLink and the Acumera logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Acumera Inc. in the United States and other countries.

