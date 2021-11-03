APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc. establishing operations in Colleton County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc., a mattress manufacturing company, today announced plans to establish operations in Colleton County. The more than $1.9 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

Established in 2021, APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc. produces mattresses for retail stores and e-commerce businesses.

Located at 304 Thunderbolt Drive in Walterboro, APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc.’s new facility is the company’s first manufacturing operation.

The new facility is expected to be operational by January 2022. Individuals interested in joining the APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc. team should email jackhung@jonaglobal.com.

QUOTES

“APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc. is delighted to announce the presence of our first U.S. mattress manufacturing facility in Walterboro, South Carolina. Through our comprehensive strategic planning and study, South Carolina offers the best climate for new business, and Colleton County offers the best location for being close to both the Charleston and Savannah ports. Thank you, South Carolina, for offering the business-friendly environment and warm welcome!” -APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc. President Jack Hung

“South Carolina continues to drive in economic growth across our state and specifically in our rural communities. I congratulate APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc. on their new facility in Colleton County, and I look forward to watching them grow in the Palmetto State.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited that APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc. has chosen South Carolina for their new operating facility. Today’s announcement is another indication that companies recognize the benefits of doing business in the Palmetto State. We are thankful to this company’s investment and the 50 jobs it will create.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“This is another win for Colleton County! We are excited that APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc. has decided to locate in Walterboro and look forward to forming a partnership with their management team to ensure that they have what is needed to be successful. I am excited to see the finished product they are manufacturing. Thank you for bringing jobs to our region.” -Colleton County Council Chair Steve Murdaugh

“Congratulations to Colleton County and APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc. on this important job-creating announcement in Walterboro. Every job created provides a better opportunity for a family in our region, and we are pleased to assist Colleton County and APEX in any way that we can.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chair Marty Sauls