NewDay USA Announces Groundbreaking of the NewDay USA Center for Leadership at the Georgia Military College Prep School
MILLEDGEVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewDay USA, a leading national mortgage lender serving veteran families, announced today the groundbreaking of the NewDay USA Center for Leadership at the Georgia Military College (GMC). NewDay USA is the primary donor of the $11 million project. The center will house the NewDay USA Leadership Speaker Series and GMC Prep's performing arts department and concert series.
"The NewDay USA Center for Leadership will become recognized as a place where world-class leaders from public service, the military, business, sports, and the arts come together to share their experiences and ideas on leadership," said NewDay USA Founder and CEO Rob Posner. “Our partnership with GMC and their dedicated faculty will contribute to developing our nation’s future generations of leaders."
The center will also feature the School for Ethics and Servant Leadership—a collaborative effort between NewDay USA and Georgia Military College. The School will ensure the full spectrum of leadership and ethics across the curriculum and will include distinguished speakers from both the public and private sector to cultivate lifelong learning and character development for GMC students.
"We are grateful and honored for the generosity of NewDay USA and the difference they are making in the lives of our students," said President of Georgia Military College Lieutenant General William Caldwell (USA, Ret.). "Creating a Center for Leadership on our campus will have an enduring positive impact for our school for generations to come."
NewDay USA also announced today that it is establishing the NewDay USA Scholarship for Opportunity and Leadership, which will provide tuition and fees to attend GMC Prep for 50 gifted minority students from Milledgeville and the surrounding areas.
"My 32 years in the Navy and 10 years as a business leader before joining NewDay have helped form my belief that any organization’s success, whether it be a ship, business, sports team, or community, is based almost exclusively on its leadership," said NewDay USA Executive Chairman Rear Admiral Thomas Lynch (USN, Ret.).
Since 2013, NewDay USA has donated over $7 million towards scholarships for veteran children. NewDay USA has partnered with GMC Prep on various philanthropic activities since 2016. NewDay USA has awarded 74 scholarships covering 100 percent of school tuition for students through the NewDay USA Allan B. Posner scholarship, including 35 scholarships for GMC Prep School students. The NewDay USA scholarship is awarded to sons and daughters of Gold Star families, veterans who are 100 percent service-related disabled, and those that have served and been impacted by the Global War on Terror.
Georgia Military College (GMC) is an accredited public-independent liberal arts college with multiple community college campuses throughout the state of Georgia, a Global Online College, and a main campus in Milledgeville serving both residential cadets and non-cadet/non-residential commuter students and intercollegiate athletes. As part of GMC, Georgia Military College Preparatory School is an educational leader in “developing the intellect and elevating the character” of its students in grades K-12, with an emphasis on building students’ lifetime leadership skills.
###
About NewDay USA
NewDay USA is a nationwide VA mortgage lender focused on helping active military personnel, veterans, and their families achieve their financial and housing goals. NewDay, which was named a Best Military Lender by National Mortgage Professional, is also a Ginnie Mae (GNMA) approved issuer/servicer. The company employs best practices in mortgage lending and career growth for mortgage professionals. Consistent with its mission, NewDay is a philanthropic partner of numerous organizations focused on assisting military veterans and their families in need. The NewDay USA Foundation provides four-year scholarships to the children of fallen and severely disabled military veterans to attend JROTC military high schools across the nation. The company is also a major philanthropic partner of the Medal of Honor Foundation, the USO, Boulder Crest Retreat for Military and Veteran Wellness, and is a major sponsor of the Military Bowl. Community service and giving back in the form of volunteerism also play a significant role among the NewDay USA workforce. NewDay USA is a registered trade name of New Day Financial, LLC (NMLS # 1043), which is a key holding of Chrysalis Holdings, LLC, a premier private investment company focused on the financial services industry. For more information about NewDay USA, visit www.newdayusa.com
###
Scott Haber-Katris
"The NewDay USA Center for Leadership will become recognized as a place where world-class leaders from public service, the military, business, sports, and the arts come together to share their experiences and ideas on leadership," said NewDay USA Founder and CEO Rob Posner. “Our partnership with GMC and their dedicated faculty will contribute to developing our nation’s future generations of leaders."
The center will also feature the School for Ethics and Servant Leadership—a collaborative effort between NewDay USA and Georgia Military College. The School will ensure the full spectrum of leadership and ethics across the curriculum and will include distinguished speakers from both the public and private sector to cultivate lifelong learning and character development for GMC students.
"We are grateful and honored for the generosity of NewDay USA and the difference they are making in the lives of our students," said President of Georgia Military College Lieutenant General William Caldwell (USA, Ret.). "Creating a Center for Leadership on our campus will have an enduring positive impact for our school for generations to come."
NewDay USA also announced today that it is establishing the NewDay USA Scholarship for Opportunity and Leadership, which will provide tuition and fees to attend GMC Prep for 50 gifted minority students from Milledgeville and the surrounding areas.
"My 32 years in the Navy and 10 years as a business leader before joining NewDay have helped form my belief that any organization’s success, whether it be a ship, business, sports team, or community, is based almost exclusively on its leadership," said NewDay USA Executive Chairman Rear Admiral Thomas Lynch (USN, Ret.).
Since 2013, NewDay USA has donated over $7 million towards scholarships for veteran children. NewDay USA has partnered with GMC Prep on various philanthropic activities since 2016. NewDay USA has awarded 74 scholarships covering 100 percent of school tuition for students through the NewDay USA Allan B. Posner scholarship, including 35 scholarships for GMC Prep School students. The NewDay USA scholarship is awarded to sons and daughters of Gold Star families, veterans who are 100 percent service-related disabled, and those that have served and been impacted by the Global War on Terror.
Georgia Military College (GMC) is an accredited public-independent liberal arts college with multiple community college campuses throughout the state of Georgia, a Global Online College, and a main campus in Milledgeville serving both residential cadets and non-cadet/non-residential commuter students and intercollegiate athletes. As part of GMC, Georgia Military College Preparatory School is an educational leader in “developing the intellect and elevating the character” of its students in grades K-12, with an emphasis on building students’ lifetime leadership skills.
###
About NewDay USA
NewDay USA is a nationwide VA mortgage lender focused on helping active military personnel, veterans, and their families achieve their financial and housing goals. NewDay, which was named a Best Military Lender by National Mortgage Professional, is also a Ginnie Mae (GNMA) approved issuer/servicer. The company employs best practices in mortgage lending and career growth for mortgage professionals. Consistent with its mission, NewDay is a philanthropic partner of numerous organizations focused on assisting military veterans and their families in need. The NewDay USA Foundation provides four-year scholarships to the children of fallen and severely disabled military veterans to attend JROTC military high schools across the nation. The company is also a major philanthropic partner of the Medal of Honor Foundation, the USO, Boulder Crest Retreat for Military and Veteran Wellness, and is a major sponsor of the Military Bowl. Community service and giving back in the form of volunteerism also play a significant role among the NewDay USA workforce. NewDay USA is a registered trade name of New Day Financial, LLC (NMLS # 1043), which is a key holding of Chrysalis Holdings, LLC, a premier private investment company focused on the financial services industry. For more information about NewDay USA, visit www.newdayusa.com
###
Scott Haber-Katris
+1 202-822-1205
shaber-katris@hamiltonps.com
Hamilton Place Strategies