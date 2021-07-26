NewDay USA Celebrates National Hire A Veteran Day
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday was National Hire A Veteran Day. At NewDay USA, we not only work every day to help veterans and their families achieve the dream of home ownership, we also create opportunities for veterans to continue serving in the private sector.
We are proud to hire veterans. Here is what some of them have to say on the occasion of National Hire A Veteran Day.
"I never thought I was going to work in the mortgage industry, but it came down to the question of: What impact do I want to make? At NewDay, we help veteran families save money. I've gotten calls months after working with a veteran, saying that thanks to a refinancing they are no longer in debt, they are now able to take their family on vacation. I was raised to help others before helping yourself. That's a philosophy that was reinforced during my time in the military, and that aligns with the work I'm able to do here. Being in the military is about making everyone around you better, making sure everyone around you is doing the best they can, and bringing that over to NewDay, with the mission of helping veteran families, has been extremely rewarding."
- Alexander Hess, NewDay USA Sr Assistant Vice President ‑ Processing, Specialist, PA-NG 109th Field Artillery
"Without a doubt, one of the most challenging aspects of transitioning from military to civilian life is finding the right career path. Some veterans may not understand how their skills translate into civilian jobs, or their experience is underappreciated by potential employers. But there is no mistake: Veterans have an unparalleled combination of skills, leadership, and work ethic. National Hire A Veteran Day is an important reminder to potential employers that they have access to this extremely talented workforce."
- Jim Finch, NewDay USA Senior VP of Leadership Development, 13th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
"During their time in the military, veterans are engrained with a deep sense of purpose. You are part of something greater than yourself, and you have clearly defined, often extremely important responsibilities. Once they leave the service, some veterans feel lost without that. But the opportunities to contribute are out there. It's just a matter of finding the right fit, finding an employer that sees where your skills and experience will add value. NewDay USA is one of the places."
- Vince Patton, NewDay USA Senior VP of Leadership Development, 8th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard
"After I left the Navy, I didn't want to stop serving and making a difference in the lives of others. NewDay USA has allowed me to do exactly that: We help the veteran community realize the dream of homeownership -- in many ways, to realize the American Dream. It's incredibly rewarding, and the skillset and experiences that I accumulated during my time in the service help me contribute in unique ways."
- Jim Herdt, NewDay USA Senior VP of Leadership Development, 9th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy
"Working at NewDay enables me and fellow members of the NewDay Five to pass along our experience to our younger colleagues. There are so many lessons from my time in the military that translate well into the private sector, from leadership, to self-discipline, to teamwork -- and the reception is always fantastic when I share these with NewDay employees starting their careers. I think it's very valuable to them."
- Jack Tilley, NewDay USA Senior VP of Leadership Development, 12th Sergeant Major of the Army
"At its core, I think National Hire A Veteran Day is about two things: helping employers understand the enormous benefits that hiring a veteran will bring them, and helping veterans understand the value they can add in the private sector. I'm proud of the fact that I can continue making a difference at NewDay USA."
- Al McMichael, NewDay USA Senior VP of Leadership Development, 14th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
Veteran employees make NewDay USA a better organization. We are firm in our commitment to continue hiring members of the veteran community to strengthen our culture, our performance, and our connection with the veteran families we serve.
