NewDay USA CEO Marks Patriot Day At Georgia Military College By Awarding Scholarship To Veteran Families
MILLEDGEVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewDay USA CEO Rob Posner and COO Michael Oursler on September 10th awarded the Allan B. Posner Memorial Scholarship to a student from a veteran family at Georgia Military College Prep School, in commemoration of Patriot Day.
Patriot Day commemorates the lives lost as a result of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Georgia Military College commemorated the day across its 13 campuses with events aimed at explaining the significance of 9/11 to students.
"Patriot Day is a solemn, difficult occasion, especially now that we mark the 20-year anniversary of 9/11," said NewDay USA CEO Rob Posner. "It's important that we take the time to reflect on what happened that day—but also to recognize the enormous bravery of the men and women that answered their country's call in the years following, and find ways to give back. That's the goal of the Allan B. Posner scholarship."
The scholarship is being awarded to the child of a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, and will cover tuition for 13 years at Georgia Military College Prep School. This marks the 35th Allan B. Posner scholarship Posner has presented to GMC Prep School students whose parents have specific military affiliations.
"The Allan B. Posner scholarship has made such a difference in the lives of many of our students," said Dr. Steve Greer, principal of GMC Prep School. "We are extraordinarily grateful to Rob and the NewDay USA team for their continued support of Georgia Military College students and veteran families."
NewDay USA is a nationwide VA mortgage lender focused on helping active military personnel, veterans, and their families achieve their financial and housing goals. NewDay, which was named a Best Military Lender by National Mortgage Professional, is also a Ginnie Mae (GNMA) approved issuer/servicer. The company employs best practices in mortgage lending and career growth for mortgage professionals. Consistent with its mission, NewDay is a philanthropic partner of numerous organizations focused on assisting military veterans and their families in need. The NewDay USA Foundation provides four-year scholarships to the children of fallen and severely disabled military veterans to attend JROTC military high schools across the nation. The company is also a major philanthropic partner of the Medal of Honor Foundation, the USO, Boulder Crest Retreat for Military and Veteran Wellness, and is a major sponsor of the Military Bowl. Community service and giving back in the form of volunteerism also play a significant role among the NewDay USA workforce. NewDay USA is a registered trade name of New Day Financial, LLC (NMLS # 1043), which is a key holding of Chrysalis Holdings, LLC, a premier private investment company focused on the financial services industry. For more information about NewDay USA, visit www.newdayusa.com.
Georgia Military College Preparatory School is an educational leader in “developing the intellect and elevating the character” of students in grades K-12. GMC Prep School is a public-independent institution located in Milledgeville, Georgia, serving students from Baldwin and surrounding counties, with an emphasis on building students’ lifetime leadership skills. The unique combination of providing a college-prep academic program, leadership development through various opportunities in all grades and JROTC in grades 9-12, upholding “character above all,” and a wide range of extracurricular activities from arts to athletics ensures GMC Prep School continues its 140-year-plus tradition of graduating educated, contributing members of society who are prepared to make a difference in the world. To learn more about GMC Prep School, visit www.gmcprep.com, like us on Facebook at facebook.com/gmcprepstory and follow us on Instagram @gmc_prepschool.
