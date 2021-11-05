EXPERIMENTAL-POP/R&B ARTIST ABLE HEART RELEASES VIDEO FOR “THIS AIN’T LIKE YOU”

Singer, songwriter, producer and engineer Able Heart dropped a new scenic, action-video “This Ain’t Like You,” which is the follow-up visual to his catchy, electro-pop single and video “Whisper.” Photo / AXC Creative Group

The Philly beatmaker has released singles that have earned more than 3 million+ organic streams via his Spotify and iTunes page. But his popularity doesn’t come as a surprise as he’s the winner of NBC’s TV hit show, “Songland.” Photo / AXC Creative Group