St Johnsbury/Burglary request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A405402

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 11/3/21 0715 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Moose Lodge 2388 Portland Street, St Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

VICTIM: Moose Lodge

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/3/21 State Police received a call that the Moose Lodge had been broken into sometime between the hours of 2200 on 11/2/21 through 0700 hours on 11/3/21. There were signs of forced entry into the building and items were taken from the building. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Trooper Brennan at 802-222-4680 or email at sean.brennan@vermont.gov

Trooper Brennan

VSP Bradford

1594 Waits River Road

Bradford, VT 05033