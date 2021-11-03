St Johnsbury/Burglary request for information
CASE#: 21A405402
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 11/3/21 0715 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Moose Lodge 2388 Portland Street, St Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
VICTIM: Moose Lodge
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/3/21 State Police received a call that the Moose Lodge had been broken into sometime between the hours of 2200 on 11/2/21 through 0700 hours on 11/3/21. There were signs of forced entry into the building and items were taken from the building. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Trooper Brennan at 802-222-4680 or email at sean.brennan@vermont.gov
Trooper Brennan
VSP Bradford
1594 Waits River Road
Bradford, VT 05033