St Johnsbury/Burglary request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A405402

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan                           

STATION: St Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 11/3/21 0715 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Moose Lodge 2388 Portland Street, St Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                           

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

VICTIM: Moose Lodge

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/3/21 State Police received a call that the Moose Lodge had been broken into sometime between the hours of 2200 on 11/2/21 through 0700 hours on 11/3/21. There were signs of forced entry into the building and items were taken from the building. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Trooper Brennan at 802-222-4680 or email at sean.brennan@vermont.gov

 

Trooper Brennan

VSP Bradford

1594 Waits River Road

Bradford, VT 05033

 

St Johnsbury/Burglary request for information

