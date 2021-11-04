Xicato Announces Partnership with Two Top Notch European Partners
ALG and Lumina Ltd. Expands Xicato’s Presence in Lighting and Smart Building Projects in Europe
We are confident that our strategic alliances with these two established partners will help to propel our growth in these key areas of Europe.”LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xicato, the leading provider of Bluetooth smart building wireless controls and highest quality spot light sources and linear lighting, today announced two partnerships to promote and sell Xicato’s expansive portfolio of lighting and controls solutions in Europe. Antonio Lopez Garrido, SA (ALG) represents Xicato in Spain and Portugal, and Lumina Ltd. represents Xicato in Bulgaria, Romania, Greece and North Macedonia.
— Tom Howe, VP of Global Sales, Xicato
“Xicato is known in the industry for their unmatched quality of energy efficient lighting solutions and award-winning wireless controls,” said Mari Carmen Tomillo, General Manager at ALG. “The one stop shop convenience of the Xicato products, as well as their ongoing dedication to innovation, offers a lighting solution for our customers that is unparalleled.”
ALG has nearly 50 years of professional experience at the service of innovation in lighting, first with low consumption and energy savings, then with LED products. ALG has been committed to LED technology from the beginning as they are known as pioneers in Spain, offering LED bulbs to the market since 2002. ALG’s headquarters are located in the town of Quart de Poblet de Valencia, a province with a long tradition in the manufacture and design of luminaires.
ALG has a logistics center of more than 6,000 m² resulting in prompt delivery of lighting products for any size project.
“We believe this partnership with Xicato provides a winning combination for today’s diverse customer base in the smart building industry,” said Teodor Monev, Sales Director at Lumina Ltd. “Xicato allows us to offer our clients a best-in-class solution for their lighting and controls needs.”
Lumina Ltd. understands that there is an increased demand for quality engineered lighting products in the design of architecture projects along with ever tightening energy efficiency requirements in their region. They have a team of experienced professionals who help clients select the best efficient lighting and smart control solutions for their design projects.
“It takes expert regional support to deliver our award-winning portfolio of innovative lighting, controls and software solutions to the thriving intelligent building industry. We are confident that our strategic alliances with these two established partners will help to propel our growth in these key areas of Europe,” said Tom Howe, Xicato’s Vice President of Global Sales. “We welcome the teams at ALG and Lumina Ltd. to our distinguished and growing network of partners worldwide.”
About ALG:
Founded in 1971, ALG is a team of professionals dedicated and specialized in the distribution and commercialization of innovative electrical and electronic components and products, lamps and led components for the lighting industry. Its founder, Antonio López Garrido, dedicated his entire life to the world of lighting, and its different business developments, paying special attention to the quality of its products and personalized attention. We work, advise and offer the best solutions to our clients, focusing on them, ensuring the quality of the products we sell and providing the best possible service.
About Lumina Ltd.:
Founded in 1991, Lumina Ltd. specializes in high-quality, energy efficient and innovative lighting solutions for diverse applications and customers including architectural and specification filed. Together with partners that include the world’s leading providers of lighting electronics, components, lighting and lighting control solutions, Lumina is a trusted and innovative “one stop shop” lighting solution provider.
About Xicato Inc.:
Xicato, named Company of the Year by Construction Tech Review for Top Intelligent Building Solution Providers in 2021 and recent Sapphire Award winner by LEDs Magazine, is defining the future of smart buildings, delivering the absolute best quality, highest performing, most reliable, and one of the broadest portfolio spot and linear light sources; world-class LED drivers; as well as other wirelessly connected intelligent devices including sensors, switches, gateways, controls electronics, and software; plus, installation and commissioning services. Xicato products inspire architects, designers and building owners to dream up and create more beautiful and healthier environments with smarter and more connected experiences. With an installed base of over 10 million nodes, spanning thousands of locations in over 30 countries, and backed by a strong team of innovators based in Silicon Valley, Xicato continues to stay ahead of customer needs in a variety of verticals including the world’s most renowned museums and cathedrals, retail shops and hotels, offices and hospitals. For more information, visit xicato.com. Xicato and the Xicato logo are registered trademarks of Xicato, Inc.
