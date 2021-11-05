Local Hero Brittany Sumpter to be honored at Dinuba High School with $2,000 Outstanding Educator Award on November 9
Ms. Sumpter received the most votes in World’s Finest Chocolate’s Monthly $2K Giveaway for October 2021.
She is well-loved by students and staff due to her effort and passion for teaching and helping her students triumph. I know Brittany Sumpter would use that money wisely to benefit her students.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Educators, along with healthcare workers and first responders, have proven to be our heroes since the pandemic turned our world upside down in 2020. To recognize these unsung education heroes, World’s Finest Chocolate (WFC), best known for school fundraisers, launched a monthly $2k Giveaway last month to honor outstanding educators.
— Anonymous Nominator
On November 9 at 7:30 a.m., WFC Sales Representative Steve Sorensen will present Ms. Sumpter with her award at the Dinuba H.S. staff meeting. She will receive $1,000 for her classroom, and Dinuba High School will receive $1,000 for their general fund. Adamarie Alvarez, who voted for Ms. Sumpter’s nomination, was randomly selected to receive a 5-lb. World’s Finest Chocolate Bar.
The presentation event will take place on Tuesday, November 9 at 7:30 a.m. PST.
Dinuba High School
340 E. Kern Street
Dinuba, CA 93618
Ms. Sumpter’s Winning Nomination
Last month, one of Ms. Sumpter’s fans nominated her on the World’s Finest Chocolate Facebook page with these words:
“Ms. Brittany Sumpter deserves to win $1K for her classroom because she goes above and beyond for her students. She's always encouraging her students to participate in History Day, which is a national event. Besides being an excellent teacher, she's a volleyball coach. She has nothing but kindness and perseverance in her heart. She is someone who her students have confided in and many of them have wonderful things to say about her. She makes her classroom feel like a safe space for her students and it shows. She is well-loved by students and staff due to her effort and passion for teaching and helping her students triumph. I know Brittany Sumpter would use that money wisely to benefit her students. Dinuba High School is extremely lucky to have someone like Ms. Sumpter.”
#WFC2kGiveway Details
The educator nominated on the WFC Facebook page who receives the most votes that month will receive $1,000 for their class and $1,000 for their school. In addition, anyone who votes for the winning educator will be entered into a raffle to win a 5-lb.World’s Finest Chocolate bar. The $2K Giveaway will run through May of 2022.
On the first of each month, WFC reopens the monthly contest, and the next winner will be announced on Monday, November 29. To nominate an educator, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2kgiveaway. To vote for a nominated educator, like the original Facebook post.
About World’s Finest Chocolate: Since 1949, our fundraising products have helped our customers raise over $4,400,000,000. World’s Finest Chocolate is a third generation, family-owned company, based in Chicago, Illinois. Our high quality standards ensure that each chocolate item we create is something our fundraisers are proud to sell, and a delicious treat their supporters will enjoy.
Kate Pacynski
World's Finest Chocolate
+1 773-890-2257
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook