Family owned Dino Book Studio Partners With Web Design Firm to Resurrect the Dinosaurs
Bozeman, MT - Graphic Novel & Dino Book Studio Partnership with Web Design Firm for New E-commerce Site, Hand-Forged For The Future.
JTech's work as web designers is to build interfaces and experiences that customers will enjoy and remember. Rextooth's new website fits their strong visual brand into a great user experience.”BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rextooth, a Montana-based dinosaur book company, has launched a new E-commerce site in partnership with JTech Communications, a web design, and digital marketing firm located in Bozeman, MT, to help their business grow. JTech's new web design for rextooth.com will allow customers to read and buy graphic novels, shirts, graphic shorts, posters, and prints from their stories about Sue the T-Rex and other ancients. Rextooth's stories are filled with science (and a little magic), perfect for any age.
— Felix Wolfstrom | Senior Designer | JTech Communications
Why is Rextooh's new site so revolutionary? Rextooth's web design approaches E-commerce in an unusual way. JTech decided to focus on UX to drive conversions among Rextooth's two unique subsets of customers with the same web page — wholesale and retail customers.
JTech's Senior Designer, Felix Wolfstrom, handled Rextooth's web design personally. Felix had the following to say:
"When approaching the web design for Rextooth or any of JTech's clients, I begin by considering branding. Because of Ted Rechlin's amazing illustrative work, Rextooth already had a strong, well-established visual brand. Normally, companies come to JTech thinking that branding is just their logo, marketing, or visuals. In reality, those are just the start: branding is the entirety of the interface and interaction between a company and their customers. JTech's work as web designers is to build interfaces and experiences that customers will enjoy and remember—bringing them back to your brand in the future. Rextooth's new website seamlessly fits their strong visual brand with a great user experience."
With a few clicks, Rextooth's retail customers will have their favorite stories, posters, or prints on their doorsteps in no time. Wholesalers who want Dino books from Rextooth Studios can now access their wholesale portal from the top of their shop page. This combined solution will streamline Rextooth's customer experience.
Rextooth had the following to say about their time with JTech Communications.
"JTech was extremely agile and responsive to our needs and requests throughout this entire process. We really needed a wholesale website that would serve the needs of our customers nationwide, and we were unable to achieve this with an out-of-the-box website solution. We are very pleased with our new site and would recommend JTech for anyone seeking to expand their website offerings."
- Tom Rechlin | Operations Manager | Rextooth Studios
We hope you take a few moments to explore Rextooth's community and to experience what it was like to be one of the reptilian giants from years past.
JTech Communications is a Montana web design business that prides itself in attracting new qualified leads from within your target audience. JTech would love to help accelerate every business's growth with full-service web development and marketing.
