The Feed Philly Coalition Announcing Tax Credits Available to Restaurants

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harry Hayman & his 501 C 3s The Feed Philly Coalition would like to share that the Commerce Department has agreed to open up the Sustainability Tax Credit to restaurants, and include food rescue/diversion as one of the "sustainable" options to encourage restaurants to upcycle their food (and get a $4000 BURT Tax Credit as a result). The organizations will announce legislation to help restaurants via Facebook Live on Tuesday November 16th at 6 PM.

"As a lifelong restauranteur, I have always wanted to do something with excess food and now I know what that is – upcycle but the barriers to do the right thing can sometimes be a deterrent so we have introduced legislation to pay restaurants to do that right thing – yes, get paid to upcycle your excess food," states Harry Hayman.

They need to fill as many of the 75 available spots with restaurants over the next few months to expand the credit (and possibly an increase in spots and/or credit amount). They need help – get paid to do the right thing. For more information, click here https://web.prla.org/events and attend a brief webinar Tuesday, November 16 at 6PM.

Feed Philly Coalition (FPC) is an advocacy group that centralizes the fight against hunger and promotes a culture of food upcycling. They are a collaborative effort of food rescues, soup kitchens, restaurants, and food retailers that strive to reduce food insecurity in Philadelphia. The Feed Philly Coalition creates a network among existing non-profits and connects them to the upcycling businesses can be and food retailers or restaurants that reduce their food waste through healthy food donation. The Tax credit incentivizes food upcycling businesses, thereby increasing the amount of food available for Philadelphians in need.

The Philadelphia Department of Streets has reported over 480,000,000 pounds of food goes to waste every year. The food available in Philadelphia is not feeding those in need. It is the vision of Feed Philly Coalition to establish infrastructure to promote systematic food sustainability that will decrease hunger in Philadelphia. By increasing the amount of food available for Philadelphians in need, Harvard Law School surmised that a 15% decrease in food waste could reduce food insecurity by 50%. This collaboration increases the efficacy of food rescue and distribution, to decrease food insecurity from 1 in 5 to 1 out of 25.

Harry Hayman is a prominent figure in Philadelphia, known for his many business ventures, charitable causes, and inspirational speaking engagements. He first made a name for himself in the restaurant and hospitality industry with the Bynum Hospitality Group, Gemini Hospitality Consultants, HERO Kitchen, and EAST COAST SALOONS. Harry’s impressive resume includes local community work through the Feed Philly Coalition, The Philadelphia Jazz Experience, and SHARE FOOD GROUP.