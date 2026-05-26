In an Increasingly Polarized America, Author Anesa Miller Says Fiction May Help People Better Understand Each Other

Anesa Miller

As political tension, online arguments, and social division grow, Miller believes stories have the power to help people see life through someone else’s eyes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Political disagreements used to end with frustration. Today, they are ending friendships. According to a new 2026 study, more than one-third of Americans say they have lost relationships over political differences. As division increasingly becomes personal, award-winning author Anesa Miller believes fiction may offer something many conversations no longer do: the chance to better understand each other.

“When we read fiction, we are stepping into someone else’s world,” says Miller. “We experience their fears, struggles, relationships, mistakes, and hopes. Even if their life looks completely different from ours, we begin to understand where they are coming from.”

At a time when so much communication happens through headlines, short videos, and heated online exchanges, Miller says people often react quickly rather than listen deeply.

“People are talking at each other more than they are talking with each other,” Miller says. “Books ask something different of us. They slow us down. You spend time with characters, understand their choices, and begin to see the experiences that shaped them.”

Miller says stories work differently from arguments because readers are invited to experience another person’s life rather than defend a position.

“You don’t have to agree with someone to understand them,” says Miller. “That’s an important difference. A story allows readers to sit with another perspective without immediately becoming defensive.”

“A lot of people are carrying things we cannot see,” Miller says. “Fear, disappointment, stress, loss. Sometimes we forget that because we only see opinions or labels. Stories remind us there is usually much more beneath the surface.”

Known for writing emotionally driven stories centered on healing, resilience, relationships, and personal growth, Miller says readers often connect most deeply with fiction because it reflects emotions and experiences that feel real.

“People want connection,” Miller says. “Sometimes a story helps readers feel understood. It reminds them they are not the only person struggling, grieving, or trying to figure things out.”

While Miller acknowledges fiction cannot solve division overnight, she believes stories can still play an important role in helping people better understand one another.

“We all want to feel seen and understood,” Miller says. “And sometimes a book helps us remember that people are more complicated than the boxes we put them in.”

At a moment when disagreements often feel louder than understanding, Miller hopes readers continue to turn to stories not just for entertainment but for perspective.

“Stories remind us that people are often more complicated than we assume,” Miller adds. “And maybe understanding that matters now more than ever.”

About Anesa Miller

Anesa Miller is an award-winning author whose work explores healing, resilience, relationships, and personal growth. Through emotionally rich storytelling, she encourages readers to reflect on the experiences and connections that shape our lives.

To learn more, click here: https://anesamiller.com/

Anesa Miller is available for interviews.





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