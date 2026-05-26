SMILES OF THE FUTURE: DR. JAY GROSSMAN ON THE THREE DENTAL TRENDS CHANGING EVERYTHING

Dr. Jay Grossman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity Los Angeles dentist Dr. Jay Grossman says the future of dentistry is arriving faster than most patients realize — and the transformation could dramatically improve comfort, convenience, and early detection in oral healthcare.

"Dentistry is undergoing a technological revolution," says Dr. Grossman. "What once seemed futuristic is now becoming an everyday reality in dental practices across America. The combination of artificial intelligence, digital dentistry, and personalized care is reshaping the patient experience in extraordinary ways."

According to Dr. Grossman, one of the biggest breakthroughs is the rise of AI-powered diagnostics. Advanced systems can now analyze dental X-rays and scans with remarkable accuracy, helping dentists detect cavities, gum disease, and even signs of oral cancer earlier than ever before.

"Artificial intelligence is not replacing dentists," Grossman explains. "It is enhancing our ability to diagnose problems sooner and more precisely while allowing dental professionals to spend more time focused on patient care rather than paperwork."

Dr. Grossman also pointed to the explosive growth of digital tools that are expanding diagnoses and catching problems earlier.

Digital communication tools are making dentistry more accessible and patient-friendly," he says. "Patients increasingly expect convenience alongside quality care."

The third major trend, according to Grossman, is the growing emphasis on sustainability and personalization.

"Younger generations want healthcare providers who reflect their values," Grossman notes. "Eco-friendly materials, reduced waste, customized aligners, genetically based prevention strategies, and comfort-centered technologies are rapidly becoming the new standard."

Dr. Grossman believes the future of dentistry will be defined by one central goal: creating healthier smiles through smarter, more compassionate care.

"The future of dentistry is not just high-tech," he says. "It's deeply human.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.