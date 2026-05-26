Viral Obama Video Explodes After Anna Wilding Reveals It Was Her Ahead of CA-32 Primary

Anna Wilding

With just days remaining before California’s June 2 primary, Anna Wilding’s powerful message of humanity in leadership has gone viral.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A video from her time as Senior White House Correspondent, capturing her personally thanking President Obama after he paused a press conference to help someone who was unwell, has surged across Instagram, reaching 250,000 views in 48 hours, on top of the existing 649,000 views generated by the original poster over recent months on TikTok and beyond.

Wilding, in the recent release, publicly confirmed it was her voice thanking the President and her image at the end of the now-worldwide viral clip, and said:

“Leadership isn’t about power or longevity in Washington; it needs to be about humanity, ethics, strength, and knowing how to meet the moment with dignity. That wasn’t staged. It was real. In CA-32, we need leaders who bring people together during difficult times, not more of the same.”

Wilding has been clear that she will negotiate across the aisle and has proven her ability to do so, serving as Senior White House Correspondent and holding leaders accountable regardless of party.

Anna Wilding is calling for a renewed focus on accountability, ethical leadership, and real results for working families, small businesses, and communities across California's 32nd Congressional District. Throughout the campaign, Wilding has delivered strong, policy-focused speeches outlining practical solutions on housing affordability, economic growth, immigration reform, universal healthcare, sustainable solutions to help the unhoused, foreign policy, crime prevention, and other critical issues facing the district.

Wilding has also introduced a 21-point clean energy and manufacturing plan designed to create jobs, strengthen infrastructure, expand housing opportunities, and retrain workers in the film industry and other sectors affected by AI, technological change, and layoffs. She supports coalition partner the National Infrastructure Bank and works alongside coalition partners advocating for major investments in American infrastructure, manufacturing, energy independence, and long-term economic development.

Wilding’s Commitment to Real Change: • Signed the U.S. Term Limits pledge, limiting service in Congress to no more than 8–10 years. • Signed the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) pledge. • Endorsed by the American Small Business League. • Strong advocate for housing affordability, wildfire recovery, economic opportunity, women’s rights, and principled foreign policy. • Supports comprehensive immigration reform that secures America’s borders, as every sovereign nation, including the United States, has the fundamental right to do, while closing detention centers with appalling conditions, reforming ICE head to toe or abolishing them to create a new enforcement division with new training, modernizing the visa system, creating clear pathways to citizenship, and providing targeted relief similar to the 1986 amnesty for long-term innocent families who have built lives here.

“This primary is your chance to choose compassionate, ethical leadership over career politics. The power is in your hands. Vote on or before June 2.”

Wilding attended Memorial Day services at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, where she signed letters to the troops.

About Anna Wilding

Anna Wilding is a Democratic candidate for California’s 32nd Congressional District. With decades of experience across media, business, disaster recovery, international affairs, and public service, she brings proven real-world leadership and a commitment to putting people first. Wilding’s Celebrate Hope: The Obama Collection exhibition — inspired by the same themes of humanity and hope captured in the viral video — has been shown in galleries from Los Angeles to Rome and Hong Kong. She served as Senior White House Correspondent from 2015–2017 and again in 2025. She founded a nonprofit that helped lead relief and recovery efforts following one of the largest earthquake disasters per capita in the world at the time. A small business owner and entrepreneur, Wilding developed and funded a consumer product that reached the #1 position on Amazon in its category. She has advised Fortune 100 companies and sovereign funds, worked extensively across the film and television industries, and is a proud union member.

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