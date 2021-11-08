Gang & Associates, LLC, will be presenting at the New Jersey State Bar Association on November 11, 2021
Eric Gang will be discussing "Proving VA Disability Compensation Eligibility for Camp Lejuene Veterans with Nonpresumptive Diseases"NJ, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Gang, Founding Partner at Gang & Associates, LLC, will be presenting at the New Jersey State Bar Association on November 11, 2021, at 6 PM at the NJ Law Center in New Brunswick, NJ. He will be discussing "Proving VA Disability Compensation Eligibility for Camp Lejuene Veterans with Nonpresumptive Diseases," the topic of an upcoming article in the New Jersey Lawyer Magazine.
From the 1950s to the 1980s, Marines living at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, were exposed to volatile organic compounds in the drinking water. The exposure to these chemicals has caused a host of health problems in the veterans who were exposed. The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry ("ATSDR") in 2017 found scientific evidence to support causation for seven conditions: cardiac defects, kidney cancer, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, bladder cancer, leukemia, and liver cancer.
The lecture will address these issues and focus on ways to service connect diseases that have not been shown to be associated with exposure to the volatile compounds in the Camp Lejeune water. In general, the focus in these cases should be on:
Strong evidence of dose-response relationship.
The number of statistically significant findings.
The degree to which the relevant studies controlled for risk factors like age would potentially satisfy the requirements for service connection without regard to other independent risk factors.
For more information on Gang & Associates, visit https://www.veteransdisabilityinfo.com/ or call + 1 908-850-9999
About Gang & Associates
We are a premier Veteran Disability Law Firm that has represented more than 1,000 appeals at the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims and recovered millions of dollars on behalf of disabled veterans. Gang & Associates maintains a singular focus on veterans' benefits laws. Through sophisticated case-management software Gang & Associates have developed a finely tuned system to organize and process V.A. disability claims.
We represent U.S. veterans who have diminished work capacity due to injuries and medical conditions resulting from their service. Specializing in complex cases, we serve clientele living anywhere in the world.
Patsy Pardo
Gang & Associates
+1 939-881-0815
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other