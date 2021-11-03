“Deck The Walls” Holiday Art Exhibition

logo

San Diego Based Ashton Gallery Hosts Inaugural Mentored Student Art Show

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (San Diego, CA, November 3, 2021) Ashton Gallery at Art on 30th, located at 4434 30th Street, will host its first annual Mentored Student Art Show on December 11th, with an open-studio Jingle and Mingle reception from 11-4pm.

The exhibition will feature 60 plus large and mid-sized original works of art in a range of styles from mixed media to contemporary abstracts, by the next generation of mentor-selected, San Diego talent. The show will additionally offer Merry Minis, an inspired collection of over 120 small, affordable works of art that will be available for immediate purchase starting at $100.. “The Deck The Walls show offers an intimate opportunity to meet local artists in studio, enjoy a little Holiday cheer, and pick up some truly original gifts. It’s also an excellent alternative to the larger shopping and entertainment venues.” stated Kate Ashton, owner of Ashton Gallery. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served and masks will be required of all non-vaxinated patrons inside the gallery. The exhibit will show at Ashton Gallery from December 11- January 3, 2022.

The Mentored Program at Art on 30th is a comprehensive, six-month program designed for emerging artists who are ready to move into the professional arts community. The program accepts just six students a session and runs under the guidance of three experienced and professional artists/mentors, including Brenda York, Roberta Dyer and Sheila Daube, who collectively help the mentees refine their artistic voice and develop the necessary business skill sets in a one-on-one setting.

Ashton Gallery at Art on 30th, located at 4434 30th Street, is the creative vision of celebrated artist, instructor and author, Kate Ashton. Now in its 7th year, Art on 30th is an integral part of the vibrant North Park Arts and Culture District of San Diego offering monthly juried exhibitions in addition to art classes, experimental work shops, working studio spaces, and professional development. More than a school or gallery, the 8,000 square foot, two- story space is a first in class, full service, supportive community where artists come to learn, collaborate and grow. The gallery represents hundreds of professional, local artists specializing in contemporary art. For more information visit ashtonartgallery.com