IUB Office Closed Thursday, November 11 for Veterans Day Holiday
The Iowa Utilities Board will be closed on Thursday, November 11, 2021, for the Veterans Day holiday. However, the Board's electronic filing system (EFS) and IUB 24/7 will be available, and EFS filings made on November 11 will be processed by staff on Friday, November 12, 2021. The IUB's normal office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The IUB office is closed Saturdays and Sundays and official State holidays. For questions about EFS filings or for the IUB's web application IUB 24/7, please contact ITSupport@iub.iowa.gov.