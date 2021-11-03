SCDCA to Represent Consumer Interest in Palmetto Wastewater Reclamation, Inc. Filing - Public Hearings scheduled for November 8 and 9

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) intervened to represent the interests of consumers as the Public Service Commission (PSC) evaluates a utility rate increase request filed by Palmetto Wastewater Reclamation, Inc. The company is looking to increase monthly sewer charges for customers in Richland county.

If approved, the charge for customers would take a 13.72% jump, no matter what type of housing they live in. Palmetto Wastewater Reclamation, Inc. says the rise in rates will cover system cost increases and investments in capital improvements, among other items. SCDCA’s petition can be found here. For more information on the company’s filing, click here.

Public hearings are scheduled on November 8 and 9. For a full schedule of hearing times, click here. If you are a customer of Palmetto Wastewater Reclamation, Inc. and are interested in testifying at any of the public hearing sessions, you must sign up by Friday, November 5 at 4 p.m. You can sign up to speak by calling (803) 896-5133 or emailing communications@psc.sc.gov.

The consumer advocate can intervene in utility ratemaking and serves to advocate for the interest of consumers, ie: those purchasing utility services for a personal, family or household purpose, before the PSC. The consumer advocate and SCDCA’s advocacy division was originally established in 1978 to represent consumers at large before state and federal regulatory agencies. The advocacy division also has responsibilities with property and casualty insurance and worker's compensation insurance. The division also reviews rules and regulations proposed by state and federal agencies providing comments when deemed appropriate.

