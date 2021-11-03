Helm Partners Acquires Cory Communications
Helm Partners has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cory Communications.
We believe companies must embrace technology and adapt to change to best deliver to their customers and employees alike….and Helm is no exception.”PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Committed to growth, Helm Partners has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cory Communications. Helm has had a long-standing and productive relationship with Jack Zoblin, Cory’s owner and Zoblin will be joining the Helm team in a business development position. Cory will strengthen and broaden Helm’s core technology and communications advisory services platform, enabling them to better serve as their clients’ roadmap for purposeful change.
“As organizations continue to focus on, and invest in, their technology transformation journey, Helm is committed to similar investment in our growth and capabilities so we may deliver industry-leading advisory services and support”, said Rich Wilson, Helm’s CEO. “We believe companies must embrace technology and adapt to change to best deliver to their customers and employees alike….and Helm is no exception.”
Emerging technologies are developing and being adopted at ever increased rates and Helm is evolving with their clients to meet this pace. Helm’s expertise includes:
*Cloud Communications
*Contact Center Solutions
*NextGen Network and SDWAN Strategies
*Cybersecurity
*Cloud & Managed Services
*Expense Management
These Advisory Services will enable businesses everywhere to reach new customers, safeguard their assets, and build tomorrow’s competitive advantage.
About Helm
Helm Partners is a technology advisory services firm helping reshape businesses for growth and achieve better outcomes throughout their digital transformation journey. We are your roadmap for purposeful change. Located in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Helm has been a trusted advocate for their global client base since 2001. Helm’s core practices focus on cloud communications, contact center solutions, nextgen network strategies, cybersecurity, cloud and managed services, and expense management, supporting clients from assessment through implementation and the ongoing lifecycle. From insight comes action, take the Helm.
About Cory
For over 20 years, Cory Communications has worked with business clients to address all of their telecommunications needs. We recommend and implement solutions that meet our clients’ requirements while saving both time and money. Cory Communications helps business not only create the ideal communications system in regards to costs and size, but also makes sure that companies stay technologically relevant, operating at the quickest and most efficient level possible. Cory Communications operates under the idea that every business is unique with different functions and necessities. Cory can help build a communications system specific to your business—maximizing potential while eliminating unnecessary costs.
