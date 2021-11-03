Submit Release
News Search

There were 628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,350 in the last 365 days.

Joint Release: MDA, University of Maryland Announce Farm Stress Assistance Program

Joint Release: MDA, University of Maryland Announce Farm Stress Assistance Program

Program will promote physical, mental health in rural Maryland communities

ANNAPOLIS, MD — The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in partnership with the University of Maryland Extension (Extension or UME), today announced a new statewide Farm Stress Assistance program designed to provide physical and mental health resources to rural communities. The program is funded by a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA). 

“Farming is a stressful line of work, and it is critical that we provide our rural communities with the proper resources to address mental health issues,” said Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “This new initiative will provide much-needed access to mental health services for farmers, producers and their families. I encourage anyone struggling with stress management or any other mental health issues to contact their local UME office.”

The Farm Stress Assistance program will target farmers, farm families, agriculture service providers, health providers and rural audiences to raise awareness, provide training, establish tools and create resources around the topics associated with physical and mental health. 

“Our nation’s farmers are truly the backbone of America, and we must take the necessary steps to improve their standard of living,” says Craig Beyrouty, dean and director of UMD’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. “Without prosperous farms and healthy farm families, we narrow the margin of possibility towards feeding and nourishing a rapidly growing global population. Collectively, we need to protect the vitality of our farms so farmers can continue to utilize research to produce and operate at the highest levels.”

This joint effort between MDA and UME will provide stress management training to rural Marylanders, provide direct counseling to families and outreach through social, educational and partner programs. Additionally, a website and hotline will be created to support farm mental health assistance.

USDA NIFA announced Maryland’s grant along with 49 other grants funded for nearly $25 million. NIFA invests in and advances agricultural research, education, and Extension programs across the nation to make transformative discoveries that solve societal challenges. In FY20, NIFA’s total investment was $1.95 billion. 

For more information on the Farm Stress Assistance Program, please visit UME’s website.

###

You just read:

Joint Release: MDA, University of Maryland Announce Farm Stress Assistance Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.