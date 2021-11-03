LANCE CAMPER AND NO DIRTY WATER PARTNER TO BRING INNOVATIVE PRODUCT TO GROWING MARKET OF OFF-GRID CAMPERS
The Enduro teardrop is designed to maximize time outdoors– giving back time spent outside, doing more of what they love.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRENDS IN OUTDOOR ADVENTURE: LANCE CAMPER AND NO DIRTY WATER PARTNER TO BRING INNOVATIVE PRODUCT TO GROWING MARKET OF OFF-GRID CAMPERS
Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Association (SEMA) SHOW, Las Vegas, NV,
November 2-5
The trend toward outdoor adventure and overlanding activities has accelerated in the last few years. A new influx of campers and more experienced RVers are going off-grid, an endeavor that requires a different set of skills and equipment.
One barrier to this style of outdoor adventure has historically been the availability of reliable drinking water. Campers and overlanders spend considerable time and effort hauling water to their adventures. With its new Enduro teardrop adventure prototype towable, Lance directly addressed this growing market and trend by listening to campers and building in the most requested features.
Lance Camper’s new Enduro teardrop adventure prototype towable addresses this issue with an innovative on board portable advanced water purification system. The Enduro features a bathroom and shower combination and an ultra-compact, high performing off-grid No Dirty Water (NDW) MRX water purification system. Other Enduro features include:
● 100% Composite Construction
● Interior Shower and Cassette Toilet
● Sleeps Up To Six Via King Size Bed, Two Bunk Beds & Available Roofnest Flacon XL Rooftop Tent
● 100% Self Sustaining Off Grid Capability: Two 190 Watt Solar Panels, Two 100AH Lithium Batteries, 1500W Inverter, 40 Gallon Fresh Water Tank, 26 Gallon Grey Water Tank
● No Dirty Water MRX Mobile Water Purification System
● 12V Zero Breeze Mark 2 Air Conditioner
● Custom Designed Interior Featuring: Ultraleather Fabric, Infinity Flooring, Bamboo Table, Expad Mattress & Rumpl Comforter
● Pass Through Interior Storage Bay
● RotopaX Exterior Water & Fuel Storage
Instead of a traditional production line process, Lance is considering a flexible, consumer-centric production hubs that ensure disciplined focus by technicians who care about integrating efficiency and building consumer confidence in their products.
Lance Camper VP of Marketing, Bob Rogers, a lifetime outdoor adventure RVer has been drawn to adventure camping since childhood. He saw the trend toward off-grid camping and the lack of confidence that many have in their ability to have clean water for the duration of their adventures.
“With the Enduro, we’ve built a product with advanced features that helps maximize your time outdoors,” said Bob. “It’s a camper you can have confidence in, whether you park it close to town or completely off the grid. A lot of thought went into building a consumer-centric product that allows people to go where they want with confidence.”
The NDW MRX water purification system from Blu Technology is at the heart of the Enduro’s off-grid capabilities. The MRX is a on board portable, self-contained off-grid water purification system that delivers gallons of healthy, great tasting water in just minutes.
The NDW MRX unit features include:
● 1,000+ gallons per day capacity
● Runs on clean, green 12 volt battery power
● Compact and mobile at 11 pounds
● High-quality, high-performance internal pump with a 3 GPM flow rate
● Dual high-performance filters, Blu Tech 0.2 micron filter to address taste, odor, color,
bacterias, viruses, and other contaminants
● Redefines affordability
● Environmentally green, eliminates the need to bring plastic water bottles on trips
“Since the Enduro is an off-grid focused unit, consistent and reliable water is key to have anytime, anywhere. Water that one can trust for the whole family is so important” said Pierce Fitzpatrick, Co-Founder, Blu Technology. “Our technology puts time back in the hands of campers, so they can spend time watching sunsets instead of pumping water and lugging plastic water bottles.”
About Lance Camper Manufacturing Corp.: Founded in 1965, with headquarters in Lancaster, CA, Lance Camper. is the premier manufacturer of high-quality ultra-lightweight composite-built truck campers and travel trailers in North America. RVs, Lance’s recent 17 th -year win of the RVDA’s prestigious and coveted DSI (Dealer Satisfaction Index) Quality Circle Award is a direct reflection of this quality in both their products and the service provided to Lance dealers and consumers for the past 55 years. Lance Camper Mfg. Corp. is a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc.
About REV Group, Inc.:
REV Group ® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles
and related aftermarket parts and services. Our companies serve a diversified customer
base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire Emergency,
Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for
applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus,
school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and
industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV’s diverse
portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the
most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their
specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group
trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG
About Blu Technology: Blu Technology is a technology, consumer focused company
that serves water, air, and surface sanitization markets where small, affordable, and
high performance is key. Brands underneath Blu Technology are No Dirty Water, No Dirty Air, and No Dirty Space. Common attributes of each brand include:
● Small, lightweight, portable
● Little to no electric hookup required, 12 volt for solar compatibility
● Visually unique, where design and performance come together
● Easily modified for customization
● Digitally connected
● Low cost
● High performance
● World transforming ideation
● Fast to market
No Dirty Water’s RX is an evolution of the Rugged Water concept, awarded Fast
Company’s 2021 World Changing Idea Honorable Mention.
Blu Technology is a group that develops transformational ideas to the point of production
with a focus on creating value and a better world.
Blu Technology/No Dirty Earth
Contact: Pierce Fitzpatrick, Co-Founder Blu Technology
Phone: (574) 383-9277
Email: pfitzpatrick@goblutech.com
Website: www.goblutech.com
Caroline Artime
Kinetic Marketing & Creative
caroline@kineticmc.com