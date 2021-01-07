Frontier Asset Management Launches Strategies on Orion Portfolio Solutions and Communities Platforms
EINPresswire.com/ -- Frontier Asset Management, a leading investment manager known for its innovative asset management process and exceptional service, has introduced 26 investment strategies to Orion Advisor Solutions.
Frontier was excited to celebrate its 20th anniversary earlier this year. Several of Frontier’s strategies available through Orion’s model marketplace, Communities, and its turnkey asset management program, Orion Portfolio Solutions, have a 20-year track record managed by the current team of portfolio managers.
Frontier’s product suites now on Orion platforms include:
• Seven Globally Diversified Mutual Fund Strategies, asset allocation strategies that are designed to satisfy the core strategy needs of investors and aim to achieve the highest level of return for given levels of downside risk.
• Three Alternative Mutual Fund Strategies, which target downside risk through unconstrained asset allocation.
• Six exchange-traded fund (ETF) global asset allocation strategies, managed to ensure broad asset-class exposure with low cost.
• 10 tax-managed versions of the Globally Diversified and Alternative Mutual Fund Strategies. Frontier’s tax-management overlay aims to maximize after-tax returns through tax-efficient allocations, after-tax fund optimization, diversified bond positioning and tax-loss harvesting.
“Our investment team has created a great series of strategies to meet the specific financial objectives of our clients,” said CEO Robert E. Miller, CFA. “We’re pleased to now have our strategies available on Orion platforms where people can review our investment process that is focused on downside risk management.”
Frontier believes in providing clients with effective risk management and a more consistent long-term return experience. Achieving this goal requires an independent and experienced management team, a proven investment process and continuous innovation.
Frontier’s Downside First Focus is the foundational philosophy that guides its forward-looking investment process. The Frontier strategies are designed to achieve the highest level of return for a given level of downside risk. Frontier quantifies long-term expected returns, downside exposures, and correlations for 16 asset classes to dynamically adjust the strategies’ asset allocations.
Its Manager Match process identifies fund managers whose investment styles add value and are likely to achieve consistent relative outperformance. Because market conditions may change, Frontier adds value by rerunning its entire process at least every month.
Frontier Asset Management, LLC, founded in 2000 and based in Sheridan, Wyoming (1,939 miles from Wall Street), is an investment industry innovator with expertise in investment manager due diligence, asset allocation and investment strategy design and implementation. Frontier is dedicated to continuous improvement of its investment process as well as being independent from conventional thought. Frontier has offices in Denver and Atlanta and its strategies are available in all 50 U.S. states through select financial advisors and financial institutions.
About Orion Advisor Solutions
Orion Advisor Solutions is the premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, and CLS Investments, create a complete yet modular offering that empowers firms to seamlessly attract new clients; connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes; and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. As of November 30, 2020, Orion supports more than 2,100 advisory firms with approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under administration and an additional $47 billion of combined platform assets (Orion Portfolio Solutions and Brinker Capital) on the open architecture TAMP, making Orion the platform of choice for all growth-focused advisory firms looking to strengthen their client relationships, gain a competitive edge in a crowded marketplace, and build strong, profitable businesses. Learn more at www.orion.com.
0019-OAS-01/06/2021
Susan Stopher
Frontier Asset Management
+1 307-673-5675
sstopher@frontierasset.com