Montana-Focused Primary Research Report Sheds Light on Senior Living in the Age of COVID-19
EINPresswire.com/ -- The state of Montana Department of Commerce partnered with Kinetic Marketing & Creative to explore the experiences of seniors in congregate living facilities amidst a global pandemic. From assisted to independent, memory care to skilled nursing, we sought to grasp the needs, hopes, goals, and fears of seniors. We spoke directly with residents, as well as their loved ones, caregivers and senior living administrators. The Kinetic team also reached out to healthcare workers and mental health providers for further insight and perspective.
Major sources of frustration as well as the biggest successes were discussed one-on-one and transcribed to understand where the most effective support came from and how it was offered.
“It feels like there aren’t any solutions, but there ought to be some little threads there. And just any information, any guidance, anything we can take forward and use next time to make [a pandemic] less deadly and painful and terrifying ... we’ll try. We’re trying.”
- Amy Ross, Advanced Care Hospital of Montana
These threads and discoveries, as well as the methods Kinetic used to conduct this primary research, are illuminated in the newly released report, Senior Care in the Age of COVID-19.
This actionable, data-rich report outlines key takeaways and recommendations from seniors, their loved ones, their caregivers, mental and medical healthcare providers and senior living administrators. Many participants expressed the desire for a centralized outlet for senior care resources and information. Others described how important it is for their loved ones to have access to technology, so they can stay connected during periods of lockdown.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Senior Care in Age of COVID-19 outlines key takeaways from the research, such as:
1. Developing a centralized destination for senior care resources and information 2. Facilitating a statewide senior care-focused consortium
3. Robust implementation of access to technology and training
4. Placing new emphasis on mental and emotional health
DOWNLOAD THE REPORT
ABOUT KINETIC MARKETING & CREATIVE
Kinetic Marketing & Creative is a strategic creative agency recognized for boutique agency work in brand strategy and development as well as consumer primary research.
Kinetic understands what it takes to be a great partner to clients in Montana and across the country. We develop and facilitate unique collaboration structures that help us secure and keep clients that would normally turn to large 200-person+ agencies for services. Kinetic is a small but mighty, majority woman-owned business established in 2007.
PRIMARY RESEARCH
Kinetic Marketing & Creative is able to support our clients with an expert team of researchers who guide them to actionable, conclusive results. We provide research marketing through Primary, Market and User Experience Research. Kinetic also assists clients in conducting Grant Research and writes data-rich articles and reports for granted-funded efforts. We do the work and creatively implement findings to drive companies to the next level.
Rochelle Rutherford
Major sources of frustration as well as the biggest successes were discussed one-on-one and transcribed to understand where the most effective support came from and how it was offered.
“It feels like there aren’t any solutions, but there ought to be some little threads there. And just any information, any guidance, anything we can take forward and use next time to make [a pandemic] less deadly and painful and terrifying ... we’ll try. We’re trying.”
- Amy Ross, Advanced Care Hospital of Montana
These threads and discoveries, as well as the methods Kinetic used to conduct this primary research, are illuminated in the newly released report, Senior Care in the Age of COVID-19.
This actionable, data-rich report outlines key takeaways and recommendations from seniors, their loved ones, their caregivers, mental and medical healthcare providers and senior living administrators. Many participants expressed the desire for a centralized outlet for senior care resources and information. Others described how important it is for their loved ones to have access to technology, so they can stay connected during periods of lockdown.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Senior Care in Age of COVID-19 outlines key takeaways from the research, such as:
1. Developing a centralized destination for senior care resources and information 2. Facilitating a statewide senior care-focused consortium
3. Robust implementation of access to technology and training
4. Placing new emphasis on mental and emotional health
DOWNLOAD THE REPORT
ABOUT KINETIC MARKETING & CREATIVE
Kinetic Marketing & Creative is a strategic creative agency recognized for boutique agency work in brand strategy and development as well as consumer primary research.
Kinetic understands what it takes to be a great partner to clients in Montana and across the country. We develop and facilitate unique collaboration structures that help us secure and keep clients that would normally turn to large 200-person+ agencies for services. Kinetic is a small but mighty, majority woman-owned business established in 2007.
PRIMARY RESEARCH
Kinetic Marketing & Creative is able to support our clients with an expert team of researchers who guide them to actionable, conclusive results. We provide research marketing through Primary, Market and User Experience Research. Kinetic also assists clients in conducting Grant Research and writes data-rich articles and reports for granted-funded efforts. We do the work and creatively implement findings to drive companies to the next level.
Rochelle Rutherford
Kinetic Marketing & Creative
+1 406-534-2140
rochelle@kineticmc.com