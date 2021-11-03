I-55 Southbound Weekend Closures

Memphis, Tennessee – Tennessee Department of Transportation crews will be closing I-55 southbound for bridge construction activities on the 3rd Street bridge over I-55.

Friday, November 5, 8:00 PM through Monday, November 8, 6:00 AM:

- I-55 southbound will be closed from Mallory Avenue (exit 9) to 3rd Street (exit 7)

- Southbound 3rd Street traffic will be reduced to the one inside lane

- I-55 NB will be OPEN and all northbound ramps will remain OPEN.

- 3rd Street southbound ramp to I-55 south will be closed. Detours will be provided.

*A detour route will be posted. Weather Permitting.

*November 12 - November 15 will serve as backup if needed due to inclement weather.

