FLHSMV, FHP Launch Annual ‘Stuff the Charger’ Food Drive

November 3, 2021

~ Help feed families in need this holiday season with non-perishable food donations ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), are pleased to announce the start of the annual “Stuff the Charger” food drive – a statewide effort to support local communities in the fight against hunger. Today through November 30, the department will be collecting non-perishable food donations for food banks across the state.

“Generosity and kindness are gifts we can all share with one another this holiday season,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Demonstrating care for your fellow neighbor can take on many forms, and our eighth annual ‘Stuff the Charger’ food drive is a way for Floridians to give back to their communities and help provide relief to those who need it most.”

“The Florida Highway Patrol is passionate about investing in our communities,” said Lieutenant Colonel Troy Thompson, Acting Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Make a difference in your community by donating to our Annual FHP Stuff the Charger food drive to help our fellow Floridians enjoy a meal this holiday season.”

FHP is partnering with a network of local organizations whose mission is to deliver much needed food and educate the community in the fight against hunger. FHP’s goal is to conduct a successful food drive to make a difference throughout Florida.

The following items are needed:

Canned Goods: canned meats (ham, chicken, tuna), canned potatoes, carrots, corn, green beans, canned fruits, vegetables, and soup.

Dried Goods: stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits, cereal, and oatmeal.

Other Goods: nuts, peanut butter, evaporated milk, bottled water, and broth.

Individuals wishing to donate food can bring their contributions to any local FHP Station, or contact a Public Affairs Officer in their area for more information. FHP will be hosting events and accepting non-perishable food donations at each troop headquarters across the state including FLHSMV General Headquarters in Tallahassee.

