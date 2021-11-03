Free Streaming Music Channel "Afro Soundz Radio" Highlights African Music Featuring Today's Hottest Artists
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hear today's top artists of African music on Afro Soundz Radio. Afro Soundz (www.afrosoundz.com) is a new free streaming music platform whose mission is to present modern, culturally engaging African music to people all over the world.
Some of the featured artists on Afro Soundz include: Stonebwoy, Mr. Eazi, Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage, Tems, Diamond Platnumz, Kuami Eugene, Davido, Kizz Daniel, Falz, Wizkid, Naira Marley, Fireboy DML, Burna Boy, Mayorkun, Simi, Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold, and so many others.
Dj Bjay, AfroSoundz Radio's main Dj & music director says their station's listenership has increased by a staggering 500% in the past year.
"This is an indication of a growing interest in African music worldwide. There are so many fantastic artists on Afro Soundz radio who perform deep and enriching music that penetrate the soul. Afro Soundz Radio is a place where talented, upcoming, and established musicians have the opportunity to be heard on a worldwide stage." said Dj Bjay.
Dj Bay is a Nigerian US based disc jockey. Born and raised in Nigeria before moving to the U.S in 2007. With a Bachelor in Economics and Information technology, Dj Bjay decided to turn around the table by focusing on what he loves more, his passion, “disc jockey”.
"Afro Soundz makes the mind more curious, the heart more open, and the soul more joyful through our excellent songs to keep you on your feet. We’re a radio station composed of DJs and programmers originally from the African Continent." said Bjay. "Our roots are in our culture, and our culture is rich with the many styles of music that have become our heritage. Genres ranging from Highlife and Afrobeats are just some of our homegrown sounds we endeavor to share with our many listeners throughout the world."
For more information about Afro Soundz Radio, please visit www.afrosoundz.com
