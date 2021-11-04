Global SIM and eSIM provider Oasis Smart SIM joins the Trusted Connectivity Alliance (TCA)

Oasis Smart SIM joins TCA Association

Oasis further embedded itself in the eSIM community by joining the TCA, formerly known as SIMalliance, to support eSIM standardisation and security.

eSIM technology can deliver the flexible connectivity and dynamic security demanded by our digitally-minded society. Oasis will contribute to the development of new standards, for eSIM scalability.” — Olivier Leroux, CEO & President of Oasis Smart SIM

PARIS, FRANCE, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global SIM and eSIM provider Oasis Smart SIM further embedded itself in the eSIM community by joining the Trusted Connectivity Alliance (TCA), formerly known as SIMalliance, to support the standardisation and security of the eSIM ecosystem.

Trusted Connectivity Alliance (former SIMalliance) is the global industry association of the world's leading participants of the SIM ecosystem. The association supports the creation, deployment, and management of secure mobile services. Its members represent over 80% of the global SIM market.

Global eSIM shipments grew by 83% year-on-year in 2020, driven by an increasing number of eSIM-enabled consumer, IoT & M2M devices, and standardisation and collaboration are critical to the mass adoption of this technology. Oasis Smart SIM has been recognised as a leading SIM and eSIM manufacturer, with extensive GSMA-certifications in the field of M2M/IoT (SGP.02, SGP.11, SAS-SM) and Consumer (SGP.22, SAS-SM), and multiple SM-DP+ and DP-SR services and platforms deployed globally. By joining the TCA association, Oasis seeks to participate in key initiatives to advance SIM technology and to further collaborate with the global SIM ecosystem.

Olivier Leroux, CEO of Oasis Smart SIM, said: “Oasis believes in the ability of eSIM technology to deliver the flexible connectivity and dynamic security needed to meet the demands of our digitally-minded society. However, we also see that the current GSMA standards do not provide a complete answer with regard to the scalability of this technology standard. Therefore, we want to take part in further developing the standards that will contribute to the future market success of eSIM for connected devices. Being a part of the TCA means that together with other leading providers, we have the opportunity to drive interoperability and scalability of eSIM technologies.”

About Oasis Smart SIM

Oasis Smart SIM is a France and Singapore-based company providing a range of edge-to-cloud software solutions & managed services for connectivity enablement on 4G and 5G networks, through eSIM, iSIM, Cloud SIM and SIM Solutions. Our solutions empower hundreds of MNOs, IoT Service Providers and OEMs to deliver positive change for businesses and individuals in our connected society.

As pioneers and early advocates for the next generation of connectivity – eSIM, we aim at unlocking the full value of connectivity with our portfolio of GSMA-certified and in-house developed software and transformation services.

Oasis Smart SIM is a subsidiary of Tata Communications Limited, a digital ecosystem enabler powering today’s fast-growing digital economy.