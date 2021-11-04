Top 25 Nationally Ranked Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Expands Operations in Atlanta Market

CRI Merges Atlanta-Based Firm, Brooks, McGinnis & Company, LLC

ENTERPRISE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021/EINPresswire.com/ -- Top 25 nationally ranked CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI) has increased its investment in the city of Atlanta by merging in local firm, Brooks, McGinnis & Company, LLC.

“Further developing and increasing our presence in the Atlanta market is a critical piece of our growth strategy,” stated William H. Carr, chairman and managing partner of CRI. “The Brooks, McGinnis & Company location in Atlanta coupled with our current Atlanta office leverages the union of our combined teams and resources to enhance our client service delivery model and technical expertise, while further establishing CRI as a major player in the metro Atlanta market.”

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the merger commented, “CRI continues on their magical journey of expansion with yet another amazing Atlanta-based firm in Brooks McGinnis. Brooks McGinnis is one of the premier CPA firms in the Southeast specializing in the nonprofit niche.”

CRI is one of the fastest growing and forward-thinking CPA and advisory firms in the nation, operating in more than 30 markets across 10 states. In addition to providing full-service accounting services such as accounting and auditing, tax, advisory, and client accounting services, the firm operates eight portfolio companies—Auditwerx (SOC reporting and IT audits), CRI Advanced Analytics (data analytics), CRI Capital Advisors (investment banking), CRI Solutions Group (management consulting), CRI TPA Services (retirement plan administration), Level Four Advisory Services (wealth management), Paywerx (payroll management), and The Preferred Legacy Trust Company (trust and estate services).

CRI has financial tools and accounting resources available on its website at CRIcpa.com.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.