Armstrong & Associates’ Who’s Who in Logistics 3PL Guide Tops 700 3PLs

Over 85% of 3PLs covered are private versus publicly traded companiesMILWAUKEE, WI, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) www.3PLogistics.com has updated its proprietary Who’s Who in Logistics 3PL Guide. As an internationally recognized leader for third-party logistics market information and consulting, Armstrong & Associates’ corporate mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. To support this mission, A&A surveys and profiles over 700 third-party logistics providers in its online guide including global and regional 3PLs, digital freight brokers, specialized/niche 3PLs, e-commerce 3PLs, 3PL divisions within larger 3PLs, and more.
“AFS Logistics, BM2 Freight Services, Cardinal Health – 3PL Supply Chain Solutions, Culina Group, Frialsa Frigorificos, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Grupo Traxíon, Mahindra Logistics, Sunland Logistics Solutions and ZUUM Transportation are just some of the 50+ 3PLs added to our Who’s Who 3PL Guide over the last year. With all of the various “Top 3PL” lists and 3PL research A&A contributes to the industry, more and more 3PLs recognize the importance of getting on our radar,” said Market Research Manager, Amy St. Peter.
A&A’s 3PL profiles highlight provider revenues, service offerings, geographies served, warehousing and transportation assets, freight forwarding volumes, IT and operational capabilities, and overall strengths and weaknesses.
The online search function allows subscribers to find 3PLs using multiple attributes such as type of service, gross and net revenues, vertical industries served, ocean and air freight forwarding volumes, warehousing square footage, and more! The guide data updates in real-time making it the source for the most up-to-date 3PL information in the industry. All of the latest information on 3PLs is just a browser away.
Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for 3PL market information and consulting.
A&A’s mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. As proof of our continued work in supporting our mission, A&A’s 3PL market research is frequently cited in media articles, publications, and securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs. In addition, A&A’s email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers globally.
A&A’s market research complements its consulting activities by providing continually updated data for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 30 3PLs, supported 24 closed investment transactions, and provided advice to numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.
