My Product Today to Leverage Shopify Platform

Our goal has always been to meet fellow entrepreneurs on their own terms”ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savvy entrepreneurs know that My Product Today is the quickest, most reliable way to turn a great idea into a great product. Soon, My Product Today will bring the product development cycle full circle with drop-shipping solutions through Shopify.
The new arrangement will leverage Shopify’s leading e-commerce technology to sell items directly from partners’ online stores. Partners will enjoy the full benefit of My Product Today’s branding and marketing experts, along with a dedicated team of e-commerce specialists devoted to creating visually engaging websites that are as easy for owners to maintain as they are for users to navigate. The first round of partner e-stores is scheduled to launch early in Q1 2022.
My Product Today has been known for creating popular, commercially successful products from innovative ideas. While a good idea goes a long way toward selling itself, VP Jason Rivers always saw an opportunity to complete the circle by offering partners an opportunity to reach customers as part of the bargain.
“Our goal has always been to meet fellow entrepreneurs on their own terms,” notes Jason Rivers. “We accept a fraction of the ideas submitted to us for development, because we want to be there at every step of the process, from ideation to launch. We set the same standards for our e-commerce solution, and we think our partners will be thrilled with the way we leverage Shopify to bring their ideas profitably to market.”
My Product Today has evolved into one of the fastest growing consumer product companies in the United States. With the help of their partners, My Product Today is forecasted to add hundreds of new consumer brands to their portfolio over the next few years.
