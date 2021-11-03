EC Sourcing Group ranks as a 'Value' & 'Customer' Leader in Latest eSourcing Benchmarking Study
Spend Matters' newly released Fall 2021 SolutionMap report names EC Sourcing Group a Customer & Value Leader across multiple organization types
EC Sourcing also happens to be one of the most mature in capability, with a set of clever features that only comes from the battle scars of decades of managing sourcing events”MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, EC Sourcing Group has ranked as a ‘Customer’ and ‘Value’ leader for sourcing by leading procurement technology analyst firm, Spend Matters.
— Industry Analysts, Magnus Bergfors and Michael Lamoureux
In the recently published Fall 2021 SolutionMap benchmarking report, it has been named a leading provider for procurement organizations classified as small and specialized, mid-sized, large, and those defined as more sophisticated that seek additional optimization for complex spend category projects. Technologies within the sourcing report include those that perform supply market analysis, category strategy development, cost modeling, supplier discovery, supplier qualification, multi-round RFx bidding, reverse auctions, bid optimization, supplier surveys, risk analysis, bid analysis, contract negotiation, and awarding amongst other capabilities. A recap of the study's most recent results and its methodology are available here: SolutionMap Recap 2021.
Earlier this past month, EC Sourcing Group was also named as a '2021 Top 50 Provider to Know' at the annual Sourcing Industry Group (SIG) Executive Summit in Carlsbad, CA, where best-in-class technology solution providers within Procurement, Sourcing, and Supply Chain were recognized for their innovation, market presence, tech competency, and solution delivery. “SolutionMap is the great equalizer between buyers and sellers of procurement technology solutions. It is the only ratings methodology that is fully transparent, considers equal parts technology analyst and customer scoring (individually and separately), and allows business users to create a one-to-one map based on their requirements to what technology vendors can provide based on demonstrated, generally available capability,” says Spend Matters Founder Jason Busch.
After profiling the integration of expanded capabilities via its recent acquisition of BidMode, seasoned industry analysts Magnus Bergfors and Michael Lamoureux stated, "While we normally wouldn't do two complete PRO updates in a year, these announcements are quite substantial. Spend Matters' analysis of the EC Sourcing platform positions it as a solid contender to fill the sourcing needs of middle to large middle-market procurement organizations as well as a subset of Global 3000 organizations looking for technology to transform their end-to-end sourcing efforts. EC Sourcing also happens to be one of the most mature in capability, with a set of clever features that only comes from the battle scars of decades of managing sourcing events."
About EC Sourcing Group:
Founded in 2001, EC Sourcing Group is a global procurement technology provider comprised of former procurement and sourcing veterans. Recognized for its robust functionality, ease of use, and compatibility with other technologies via open API architecture, EC Sourcing Group’s solutions include EC Spend, EC eSourcing, EC eAuctions, EC Optimize, EC Supplier, EC Contracts, EC Workflow, and EC Insights.
