Procurement Technology Firm, EC Sourcing Group, Expands its Leadership Team
Sourcing Industry Veteran, Paul Martyn, Joins EC Sourcing GroupMORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Procurement and strategic sourcing technology company, EC Sourcing Group, welcomes industry veteran, Paul Martyn, to its executive leadership team. In his new role Paul will serve as Vice President, Sourcing with responsibility leading strategic initiatives to EC Sourcing Group’s emerging and existing client partners.
Paul has held leadership positions serving as either an employed executive or a strategic consultant to some of world’s most renowned sourcing and supply chain solutions providers. Prior to EC Sourcing Group, Paul served as a leader within Coupa Software’s Advanced Sourcing practice and was also a Vice President at BravoSolution (Now JAGGAER).
Paul comes to EC Sourcing Group with extensive experience serving supply chain and strategic sourcing leaders across the Global 1000. Paul’s industry experience includes but is not limited to organizations across CPG, Manufacturing, Retail, Food, Healthcare, and Technology.
Early in Paul’s career he teamed up with leading AI and Machine-Learning thought leaders like, Dr. Tuomas Sandholm, Dr. Mark Spearman, Dr. Subhash Suri, Dr. George Nemhauser, and others. Paul has served as a supply chain expert panelist at SIG’S Global Executive Summit as well as on Fox News, CNBC and MSNBC. Paul has also been quoted on supply management topics in Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, USA Today, and CNN.
About EC Sourcing Group:
Celebrating its 20-year anniversary earlier this year, EC Sourcing Group ranks as a Customer and Value Leader in the recent 2021 Spend Matters’ SolutionMap benchmarking study for procurement technology solution providers.
EC Sourcing Group’s solutions include EC Spend, EC eSourcing, EC Optimize, EC Contracts, EC Supplier, EC Workflow, and EC Insights.
