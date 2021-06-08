Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,983 in the last 365 days.

Procurement Technology Firm, EC Sourcing Group, Expands its Leadership Team

Sourcing Industry Veteran, Paul Martyn, Joins EC Sourcing Group

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Procurement and strategic sourcing technology company, EC Sourcing Group, welcomes industry veteran, Paul Martyn, to its executive leadership team. In his new role Paul will serve as Vice President, Sourcing with responsibility leading strategic initiatives to EC Sourcing Group’s emerging and existing client partners.

Paul has held leadership positions serving as either an employed executive or a strategic consultant to some of world’s most renowned sourcing and supply chain solutions providers. Prior to EC Sourcing Group, Paul served as a leader within Coupa Software’s Advanced Sourcing practice and was also a Vice President at BravoSolution (Now JAGGAER).

Paul comes to EC Sourcing Group with extensive experience serving supply chain and strategic sourcing leaders across the Global 1000. Paul’s industry experience includes but is not limited to organizations across CPG, Manufacturing, Retail, Food, Healthcare, and Technology.

Early in Paul’s career he teamed up with leading AI and Machine-Learning thought leaders like, Dr. Tuomas Sandholm, Dr. Mark Spearman, Dr. Subhash Suri, Dr. George Nemhauser, and others. Paul has served as a supply chain expert panelist at SIG’S Global Executive Summit as well as on Fox News, CNBC and MSNBC. Paul has also been quoted on supply management topics in Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, USA Today, and CNN.

About EC Sourcing Group:

Celebrating its 20-year anniversary earlier this year, EC Sourcing Group ranks as a Customer and Value Leader in the recent 2021 Spend Matters’ SolutionMap benchmarking study for procurement technology solution providers.

EC Sourcing Group’s solutions include EC Spend, EC eSourcing, EC Optimize, EC Contracts, EC Supplier, EC Workflow, and EC Insights.

Ron Emma, Chief Marketing Officer
EC Sourcing Group
+1 973-936-9670
email us here

You just read:

Procurement Technology Firm, EC Sourcing Group, Expands its Leadership Team

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.