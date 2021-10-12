EC Sourcing Group "Top Provider to Know" in Latest Procurement & Supply Chain Rankings
Spend Matters Names EC Sourcing Group a Best-in-Class Provider in New Top 50 List
EC Sourcing also happens to be one of the most mature in capability, with a set of clever features that only comes from the battle scars of decades of managing sourcing events”MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EC Sourcing Group has been named a "Top 50 Provider to Know" in the recently published Spend Matters list of top technology solution providers within Procurement, Sourcing, and Supply Chain. The list recognizes organizations performing as best-in-class in terms of innovation, market presence, tech competency, and solution delivery.
— Spend Matters 2021
Factoring largely into it's evaluation criteria are the results from the Spend Matters SolutionMap benchmarking study which combines equal feedback from industry analysts and clients alike. Other details on the selection methodology are outlined here: https://spendmatters.com/almanac/methodology/
EC Sourcing Group has consistently been ranked as a both a Value and Customer leader in the SolutionMap benchmarking report for eSourcing & Optimization. After profiling the integration of expanded capabilities via it's acquisition of BidMode, seasoned industry analysts Magnus Bergfors and Michael Lamoureux stated in early 2021, "While we normally wouldn't do two complete PRO updates in a year, these announcements are quite substantial. Spend Matters' analysis of the EC Sourcing platform positions it as a solid contender to fill the sourcing needs of middle to large middle-market procurement organizations as well as a subset of Global 3000 organizations looking for technology to transform their end-to-end sourcing efforts."
"Never has procurement technology been more front of mind for businesses. With companies heavily scrutinizing their supply chains and bottom lines to protect against volatility, the procurement technology space has in 2021 gained only greater notoriety — from customers and investors alike," says Spend Matters analyst team lead, Nick Heinzmann.
From EC Sourcing Group Co-Founder & CMO, Ron Emma, "Receiving this honor in 2021, amongst perhaps the largest ever pool of available solutions in existence, further validates our mission to continually streamline and enhance around the ongoing needs of those practitioners in the trenches. Today marks a both an exciting and also incredibly challenging time to be in procurement and sourcing. Some industries are experiencing global supply shortages and many are being asked to do more with the limited resources they have. As a solutions provider, we have an incredible opportunity in the months ahead to help organizations deliver value and accelerate their profitability. In the months and years ahead, we are excited to see the role of the procurement leader continue to evolve from a policer of policy and admiral of cost savings to a more strategic value generator that also heavily considers risks, performance, and corporate responsibility factors across its supplier and stakeholder relationships."
About EC Sourcing Group:
Founded in 2001, EC Sourcing Group is a global procurement technology provider comprised of former procurement and sourcing veterans. Recognized for its robust functionality, ease of use, and compatibility with other technologies via open API architecture, EC Sourcing Group’s solutions include EC Spend, EC eSourcing, EC eAuctions, EC Optimize, EC Supplier, EC Contracts, EC Workflow, and EC Insights.
EC Solutions
EC Sourcing Group
+1 973-936-9672
ecsolutions@ecsourcinggroup.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn