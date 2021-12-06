Cosmetic Surgery Trends—The Influence of Celebrity
BARCELONA, SPAIN, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While Covid decreased the overall amount of cosmetic procedures in 2020, overall the data is trending upwards with procedures, such as the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), increasing by over 48% during the last five years. Medical Solutions Barcelona—a plastic and cosmetic surgery platform in Spain that treats patients from around the world—confirms the influence of the ‘Kardashian Effect’ on cosmetic surgery has raised awareness of what can be achieved with aesthetic treatments.
The rise in BBL procedures is arguably attributable to Kim Kardashian ‘breaking the internet’ with her cover shoot for Paper magazine, and the latest fox eye look also popularised by celebrities Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. But, while a celebrity may start a trend, it is not always the driving force behind the decision for an individual to get cosmetic surgery.
In years past, it was common for patients to show their plastic surgeon a photo of a celebrity and ask for the same features, whether it was the shape of the eyes, nose or bust. The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) found that 59% of patients now reference the area in question rather than a celebrity. In part, this is likely to be due to the information available online where the majority of patients now carry out their research before scheduling a consultation.
Patients are now looking to have surgery that enhances their natural beauty. They still want to look like themselves—only better—and are going for tweaks to their appearance to improve a problem area rather than wholescale changes that alters their appearance drastically. This demand for natural-looking results is compelling in the fields of surgical and minimally invasive procedures. Thus, instead of photos of celebrities, they will bring in photoshopped images they’ve edited themselves to reshape and erase their undesirable features.
It is likely that celebrities, social media and reality tv will continue to influence trends in both surgical and non-surgical aesthetics. Demand for cosmetic surgery treatments will grow as the techniques become less invasive, more advanced and less expensive. New innovations and technologies will enhance the quality of treatments and they will become even safer and with more predictable outcomes.
As people live longer, they want to look and feel our best for as long as possible. Delaying the ageing process with plastic surgery is going to become even more popular in the future. Over the last decade, the different types of plastic surgery procedures have increased. Where once the only option for the face was a full facelift, there are now mini facelifts, lower facelifts and targeted surgeries for specific areas whether it is the eye area, nose, cheeks or neck.
In the future, individual cosmetic treatments will be tailored even more to specific patient profiles in the quest to attain the most natural results available. The influence of celebrity may still play a part, but the future of plastic surgery offers exciting, bespoke solutions that are as individual as every patient is.
About Medical Solutions Barcelona
Medical Solutions Barcelona is a healthcare provider in Spain that specializes in providing medical care to clients. The company delivers these services in multiple languages and in a warm Mediterranean climate that promotes healing.
Joaquín Pineda
