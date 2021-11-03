Open Access Research on Proprietary Method to Technical Debt Management – Tetra™ Is Published in the Scientific Journal
Technical Debt Reduction service TETRA helps to fully analyze the open-source tool Redmine and make necessary suggestions.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASTES Journal which publishes significant advances covering all aspects of technology relevant to physical science and engineering has officially published the scientific research paper “TETRA™ Techniques to Assess and Manage the Software Technical Debt”.
Due to the academic knowledge, deep technical expertise, and efforts of Boris Kontsevoi – the CEO and President Intetics Inc., and Sergei Terekhov – Director Quality Assurance, Intetics, the article on the company’s proprietary method to technical debt management is available worldwide under an open-access license.
The method is known as the Technical dEbT Reduction plAtform, briefly called - TETRA™.
What is TETRA™?
It is a consultative service for in-depth software quality assessment on which Intetics has conducted 6K+ hours of original research. TETRA™ is a unique system of metrics and measurements based on ISO standards and Intetics 26+ years of project expertise. The results are transparent, easy, and vital for everyone on your team to understand, from top management to tech specialists.
How is a software product’s quality correlated with the amount of varying technical debts that the end-users receive?
Directly, but all debts can be paid, and technical debt is no exception: one can use various parameters, techniques, and dimensions to measure and optimize a software product’s quality effectively.
In this research paper, Kontsevoi and Terekhov share the details about the assessment’s major dimensions, tools, and measurement parameters, which allows to conduct an objective assessment of software product quality, reduce technical debt and establish industry best quality control processes in development teams.
Here we reveal some advantages of the TETRA™ Approach:
- Developers and designers receive an unbiased third-party assessment of code quality and project coherence
- Managers get the opportunity to observe the full picture of the project capacity
- Product owners can assess the effectiveness of allocating funds to development teams
- Investors receive an additional measurable argument to invest in the product.
Technical Debt Reduction Service TETRA™ has already helped several businesses.
