Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Global Market Grows At Rate Of 22% Through 2021

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market is expected grow from $1.42 billion in 2020 to $1.73 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.48 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 19%. Increasing applications of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the commercial sectors contributed to the growth of unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market.

The market for unmanned commercial aerial vehicle consists of sales of unmanned commercial aerial vehicles, which are miniature pilotless aircrafts including remotely piloted aerial vehicles and unpiloted aerial vehicles, controlled to carry small payloads, perform delivery and minor services, commercial inspections and operations such as photography and videography. The market consists of revenue generated by the company’s manufacturing the unmanned commercial aerial vehicles by the sales of these products.

Unmanned commercial aerial vehicle manufacturing companies are implementing improved batteries in their UAVs which could fly for longer and farther on just a single charge. Improvements in battery technology can be seen by the replacement of lithium-ion batteries with lithium-metal batteries which has twice the capacity and half the size when compared with the former ones. In April 2019, Cuberg, a USA-based startup, with the support of Boeing and U.S Department of Energy developed the lithium metal battery that was used in a quadcopter and flew 70% longer than the one powered by a lithium-ion battery. It uses non-flammable electrolyte that erases the safety risks associated with the common lithium-ion batteries.

By Segment: Fixed-Wing UAVs, Multi-Rotor Aerial Vehicles, Rotary Blade Type UAVs

By End-User: Agriculture, Energy, Public Utilities, Construction, Media and Entertainment, Government, Others

By Mode Of Operation: Remotely Piloted, Optionally Piloted, Fully Autonomous

By Geography: The global unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Market Organizations Covered: AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems, DJI, Elbit Systems, General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman, Parrot SA, Textron Inc., The Boeing Company, 3D Robotics, SAIC, Denel Dynamics, Textron Inc, Ambarella, Aurora Flight, Challis Heliplane Uav Inc, Draganflyer, General Dynamic Corporation, Aerospace Industry, Prox Dynamic A, Thales Group, Turkish Aerospace Industry Inc, PrecisionHawk Inc, Aeryon Labs Inc., YAMAHA, Da-Jiang, AscTec, IAI, Zerotech.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

