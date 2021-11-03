CTRL+ALT Digital Expands its Design, Development, and Marketing Teams

One of Florida’s top-rated agencies for all things digital has added several new members to its team.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an adage that says, “you are only as good as your team.” Thanks to the addition of three new employees, representatives with CTRL+ALT Digital say the level of service its clients have come to expect will be enhanced, and they will directly benefit with a new level of innovation, service, and satisfaction.

Tina Bobango, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of CTRL+ALT Digital, announced the Jacksonville-based digital marketing agency is happy to welcome new hires Sean Wagoner, Michael Bishop, and Morgan McClymont.

Bobango said Bishop has been working with the CTRL+ALT Digital team since January as an independent contractor and has now officially joined the company full time as a Web Developer I.

“His path to becoming a developer has been an exciting and fun road,” Bobango said before adding, “He spent a decade working with audio and music in various capacities, including traveling the US and installing commercial AV systems in churches, performing arts theaters and other various centers for the arts.”

Five years ago, Bishop decided to make a career change and went back to school to apply his technical skillset to the world of programming.

Regarding the company’s second new hire, Bobango said Wagoner has joined the team as its UI/UX Designer and Front-end Developer. Wagoner has been working with the company since December 2020 as a contractor.

“He immediately proved to be a valuable asset to the team,” Bobango said. “His blend of design acumen and coding expertise has been the perfect fit for our growing team.” ⠀

In his spare time, Wagoner keeps busy in the events industry and real estate. He runs Toast with Cocktails (https://toastwithcocktails.com/) with his wife, Brandi, and co-owns over eight properties in Jacksonville with his brother. Additionally, he and his wife enjoy raising their three beautiful daughters.

In addition to adding Bishop and Wagoner, Bobango said she is excited to welcome McClymont (https://www.instagram.com/p/CQYjDYFIaQT/) who has been with the team since March as an independent contractor.

“She is now coming on board officially full-time as our Digital Marketing/Account Manager,” Bobango said. Her vast experience in social media, PPC, SEO, email marketing and overall digital expertise has already proved to be a valuable asset to our team and our clients really enjoy working with her.”

When McClymont is not engrossed in the digital world, you can usually find her outdoors, either bike riding, playing volleyball or at the beach.

The three new hires come on the heels of the company being named one of Jacksonville’s Best Custom Software Developers (https://controlaltdigital.com/ctrl-alt-digital-named-best-custom-software-developer-in-jacksonville/). The company also recently won the UpCity’s Jacksonville Local Excellence Award (https://controlaltdigital.com/ctrl-alt-digital-named-2021-local-excellence-award-winner-by-upcity/). Each year, UpCity (https://upcity.com/about-excellence/) analyzes and scores more than 70,000 service providers based on their UpCity Recommendability Rating and acknowledges the top national and local providers with an UpCity Excellence Award.

CTRL+ALT Digital, which has been a Google Partner since 2018, is an experienced, hardworking team with a passion for all things digital.

Whether you need a website, application, complete marketing strategy, custom technology solution, analytics, or anything search engine marketing related such as SEO and PPC, Bobango noted, CTRL+ALT Digital has the capabilities to help.

For more information, please visit https://controlaltdigital.com/about/ and https://controlaltdigital.com/blog/.

###

About CTRL+ALT Digital

CTRL+ALT Digital is a full-service digital marketing and technology agency.

Contact Details:

5011 Gate Parkway, Building 100

Suite 100

Jacksonville, FL 32256

United States