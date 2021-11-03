Clean + Conscious Award Winners Announced
Australia’s independent, Clean + Conscious Awards celebrate products that work in perfect harmony with our bodies, our environment and our society.
While I've become an authority on the subject of non-toxic ingredients and materials, I'm also deeply committed to waste reduction and sustainability.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia’s independent Clean + Conscious Awards announced the 2021 winners which include products from a diverse range of categories including Skincare, Makeup, Body, Baby, Kids, Home, Zero Waste, Fashion, Food & Drink and Fitness.
Now running in its third year, the Clean + Conscious Awards celebrate exceptional products that work in perfect harmony with our bodies, our environment and our society.
“We are thrilled to announce the winners of the Clean + Conscious Awards 2021. Since the inception of the Awards back in 2019, we have noticed a great change. More and more brands are working hard to produce products that are healthier for their customers, kinder to our planet and beneficial to local and global communities,” says Emily Fletcher, Awards Founder and Head of Research and Education.
All finalist products have been scientifically researched and scrutinised by Emily, while each finalist product has been hands-on reviewed by a panel of 45 industry experts. The Expert Panel is diverse and inclusive of disability and First Nations communities.
“By running these fair, transparent and non-biased Awards, we are providing consumers with a trustworthy resource where they can discover products verified to be both clean and conscious,” says Emily.
“In our directory, you’ll discover honest information on each product’s ingredients or materials, further information on how each product is ethical, sustainable and responsible, and hands-on product reviews from our Expert Panel.”
The Clean + Conscious 2021 Expert Panel is made up of eco-leaders, beauty experts, editors, changemakers and influencers. The panel includes Sarah Berry of the Sydney Morning Herald / The Age, Beauticate founder Sigourney Cantelo, ethical fashion blogger Brittney Dreghorn (of Britt’s List), First Nations Director of Groundswell Giving, Lille Madden, and many more.
The Awards, which are 100% independent and unaffiliated with any brands, corporations or media organisations, are free of sponsorship and advertising, ensuring a fair judging process.
The Social Responsibility Award winners will be announced on Friday, 12 November 2021. The Social Responsibility Awards will be awarded to businesses that lead change and are committed to making a positive impact on society.
To view the full list of 2021 winners, please visit cleanandconscious.com.au/directory
