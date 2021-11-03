Commtrex Named to FreightTech 100 List of Most Innovative Companies
Commtrex has been recognized amongst the most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight industry, featuring both startups and established companies.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commtrex, the largest platform connecting professionals in the rail industry, is pleased to be recognized as the only Houston, Texas based company to win the FreightWaves 2022 FreightTech 100 award. The award spotlights the most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight industry, featuring both startups and established companies such as Amazon Freight, DHL Supply Chain, FedEx, Flexport, Phillips Connect, Tesla, Uber Freight, Waymo, and Waze. See the full list here.
FreightWaves, the leading source for media and market analytics in the global freight industry, shines a spotlight on some of the most cutting-edge companies across the supply chain, transportation, and logistics. Each of the companies in the FreightTech 100, including Commtrex, were nominated by industry peers, customers, FreightWaves readers, and industry experts. The FreightTech 100 companies will also be eligible to be named to the FreightTech 25, an exclusive list chosen and ranked by a select group of CEOs, industry leaders and freight investors. The FreightTech 25 will be announced at the F3 Virtual Experience, Nov. 9-11, 2021.
“Commtrex is honored and excited to be a part of the FreightWaves FreightTech 100. Our mission at Commtrex is to simplify the movement of freight by rail. We are doing this by creating one centralized platform for shippers to efficiently connect with rail-served transloaders, storage providers, terminals, ports, warehouses, and many other resources that support the global supply chain ecosystem. As the largest rail platform in North America, we will continue to provide best-in-class service for all of our members,” said Commtrex’s Chief Executive Officer, Martin Lew.
“Supply chain challenges around the world are driving unprecedented investment and innovation in freight technology,” said Craig Fuller, CEO of FreightWaves. “The companies on this list have not only adapted but are leading the way into the future.”
About Commtrex
Commtrex is the largest rail logistics platform empowering shippers to find and connect with transload services, storage locations, warehouses, lessors, and a wide range of service providers. Commtrex is a highly trusted, effective, and data-driven platform that is improving how the rail industry connects. Within three years, Commtrex has grown to over 2,400 active members, many of whom are commodity shippers moving freight by rail across North America. More information about Commtrex can be found at www.commtrex.com.
Kim Turner
Commtrex
+1 504-701-1919
kturner@commtrex.com