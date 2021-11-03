Innovative Voice-Based Engagement Software Provider Acquired to Enhance Solutions and Launch Voice Division
Nashville-based Uniguest acquires Volara, adding voice assistant solutions to its technology portfolio
Voice creates contactless experiences, & we see it has a big part in future tech. By offering a secure, functional software like Volara’s, we expect to see high adoption from current & new customers.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uniguest, a leading provider of digital engagement technology to multiple end markets, announced today the acquisition of Volara, a market leader in voice-based engagement software.
— Jeff Hiscox
Already managing more than 20,000 voice assistant solutions at over 400 locations, Volara now launches Uniguest’s voice technology division positioning the company to bring voice-based contactless engagement technology solutions to hospitality, senior living communities, stadiums, banks, and other industries.
Volara’s highly secure and deeply integrated platform is used by property managers, creative agencies, and technology integrators to enable customers to request items and services such as extra towels, turndown services, or in-room dining, enjoy entertainment, hear recommendations for nearby attractions, and access many other unique on brand voice-based experiences.
Often utilized via the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, Volara’s solutions are hardware and platform agnostic making it a popular choice for third-party integrators. Volara’s software and infrastructure ensure the protection of guest privacy and the security of its clients’ data. Additionally, Volara is an authorized solution provider for Google Assistant’s Interpreter mode, enabling 29-language translation across commercial locations including airports, stadiums, retail outlets, banks, and hotels.
“We are very excited to add Volara to the Uniguest suite of solutions, especially since it fits so well across the key industries our brands operate in,” Uniguest CEO Jeff Hiscox said. “Voice creates contactless experiences, and we see it has a big part in future technology, and by offering a secure and functional software like Volara’s, we expect to see high adoption rates from current and new customers alike.”
Volara founder and CEO Dave Berger will stay with Uniguest after the acquisition as EVP, Volara, Uniguest’s Voice division. “In early 2016, we envisioned voice-first technologies managing customer relationships across many commercial properties. With that aim we focused on three requirements: robust customer privacy protections, impenetrable security of client data, and seamless integrations into the technology ecosystem of each vertical where our solutions were engaged. Today, as the leading voice assistant solution for hotels and senior living communities, I’m excited to accelerate our growth in both our existing and new verticals as part of Uniguest.”
This announcement is the latest in a series of acquisitions made by Uniguest. The company acquired JANUS Displays, a hospitality-focused digital signage company in February of this year, Sagely, a senior living software technology provider in May, and UCView, an IPTV and digital signage provider in September.
About Uniguest:
Uniguest is a global leader in providing connected technology solutions to enable those in hospitality, senior living, sports, entertainment, retail, education, corporate, and enterprise to engage with their audience. Uniguest is highly focused on creating deep client relationships as evidenced by its most recent NPS score of 78. Uniguest provides turnkey technology solutions that include hardware and software solution packages, professional services, system implementation, and 24/7/365 multi-lingual support. The Uniguest family incorporates the Tripleplay, Touchtown and JANUS Displays technology and teams. www.uniguest.com
About Volara:
Founded in 2016 in New York, NY, Volara provides customizable voice-based engagement software across hospitality, senior living, stadiums, banking, retail, and other industries. The software is hardware agnostic and used with devices such as Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo.
The highly secure conversation management software is user friendly and deploys at scale. Volara's software now manages more than 20,000 voice assistant solutions that have been used by over 10 million people in nearly 400 hotels and senior living communities around the world.
For additional information, please visit volara.io for more information.
