Tori Belle Cosmetics Donates Over $5.5 MILLION of Products to National Breast Cancer Foundation

Laura Hunter and Bob Kitzberger pose with Tori Belle Cosmetics' core team members honoring their annual 'Party in Pink' National Breast Cancer Foundation

Once I realized that my magnetic eyeliner & lash system is strong enough to hold the lashes without the support of natural lashes, I knew I had to give to as many women that needed it as possible.” — Laura Hunter

WOODINVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Laura Hunter invented magnetic eyeliner- sold as The LashLiner System, and Tori Belle Magnetude ® in 2018, she knew that she had a winning product on her hands. What she didn’t know was that she had invented a product that could help give women going through cancer treatment self-confidence, dignity, and hope.

“I was shocked to learn that women undergoing chemotherapy or other treatments that cause hair loss couldn’t wear false eyelashes. They need natural lashes to support traditional false eyelashes. Once I realized that my magnetic eyeliner and lash system is strong enough to hold the lashes without the support of natural lashes, I knew I had to give it to as many women that needed it as possible,” said Hunter.

Hunter has been a lifelong philanthropist and entrepreneur. She was recently awarded the Earnst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year award for the Northwest Region, has been honored by the Puget Sound Business Journal and is a recipient of Barack Obama’s President’s Volunteer Service Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Whether it is the amount of money raised or cosmetics donated, Tori Belle Cosmetics has a history of going BIG in its support of serving women across the globe. The company, together with its affiliates and over a million happy customers, are giving the largest product donation in its history. Tori Belle Cosmetics co-founders Laura Hunter and Bob Kitzberger, announced the recent $5.5 million-dollar product donation to National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), a non-profit recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world. NBCF is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Tori Belle hosted its second annual Party in Pink virtual event on October 7th. The virtual party was held on the Tori Belle Cosmetics Facebook page and featured prize giveaways, inspirational stories, a peek into a mammogram with the Tori Belle Founder and CEO, Laura Hunter, and a grand finale fashion show.

“National Breast Cancer Foundation and their Helping Women Now® mission have become part of our Tori Belle culture and we are proud to commit over the long term. Everyone at Tori Belle is honored to support women through such a life changing journey,” said Hunter.

Tori Belle’s month-long Party In Pink campaign donated select products as Buy One Donate Four to use in National Breast Cancer Foundation’s ‘Hope Kits,’ gifts of support and encouragement, provided to those who are in their personal battles with this widespread disease. Select products will also be distributed through other NBCF programs such as breast health kits, support groups, metastatic retreats, and other outreach community events.

Through October every purchase of select Tori Belle products in their Pink Collection also resulted in a donation of $1.00 per unit.

“We are excited to collaborate with Tori Belle Cosmetics, in partnership with its affiliates and customers,” said Candice Boeck, Manager of Strategic Partnerships. “This generous gift will allow NBCF to help women in their greatest time of need.”

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star rating for 15 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org.

About Tori Belle® Cosmetics, Inc.

Tori Belle Cosmetics, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of magnetic eyeliner innovator LashLiner, Inc., named after Founder and CEO Laura Hunter’s two daughters, Victoria, and Isabelle. Since launching in June 2019, the retail brand, which sells the Magnetude® line of magnetic mascara, magnetic eyeliner, magnetic lashes, and other cosmetics, has grown exponentially, paying out more than $40 million in commissions to 50,000+ affiliates. Tori Belle breaks down barriers to success for affiliates, including not requiring them to carry stock or ship product; via invaluable training, leveraging the power of social media, and more.

An entrepreneur at heart, Laura ensured that the company’s retail strategy leverages the cost of traditional retail distribution to pay affiliates and influencers, providing them with an industry-leading commission structure and the ability to successfully grow their businesses. Tori Belle’s Magnetude® line is available via independent affiliates at www.toribellecosmetics.com.

NBCF Media Contact:

Ashley Miller

amiller@nbcf.org

Cathie Allen, Director of Personal Development

Tori Belle Cosmetics

+1 360-303-4455