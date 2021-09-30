Tori Belle ® Cosmetics holds 2nd “Party in Pink” for National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

Tori Belle ® Cosmetics holds 2nd Annual “Party in Pink” Virtual Event to provide HELP and HOPE through National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

I wanted us to focus on Breast Cancer Awareness. It's important to me, my family, and so many people that I know. There’s no better way than to bring all of our Affiliates into this meaningful event” — Laura Hunter, CEO

UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Tori Belle Cosmetics is hosting their 2nd Annual virtual extravaganza dubbed, ‘Party in Pink’ with the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

On October 7th at 4PM Pacific Time, the virtual party will be held on the Tori Belle Cosmetics Facebook page. The event will feature prize, giveaways, inspirational stories, a peek into a mammogram with Laura Hunter, Tori Belle’s CEO, and a grand finale fashion show!

Tori Belle's Magnetude® patent-pending eyeliner and lash system was invented by Hunter and provides a way for those who have lost lashes to regain the look of lashes.

Tori Belle’s “Party in Pink” campaign will be donating select products as “BODO” or “Buy One Donate One” to use in National Breast Cancer Foundation’s ‘Hope Kits’ which are a tangible expression of hope, provide comfort and encouragement to women undergoing breast cancer treatment.

From October 1st to October 31st, 2021, each purchase of select Tori Belle products will result in gifts of Magnetude® Magnetic Lashes, Magnetude® Gold Magnetic Eyeliner or a Tori Belle Eyeshadow palette plus a $1.00 donation (up to a maximum cash donation of $25,000) to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®, an organization providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support services.

Tori Belle’s CEO, Laura Hunter, launched the successful direct sales company in 2019 with her husband and co-founder, Bob Kitzberger, changing the lives of the company’s independent Affiliates by providing growth, income opportunities and opportunities to make a positive impact in the well-being of others.

You can show your support by shopping our “Party in Pink” products on the Tori Belle Cosmetics website throughout the month of October. You’re invited to join their virtual party on the Tori Belle Facebook Cosmetics Page or YouTube Live on October 7th at 4PM Pacific Time.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star rating for 15 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/

*National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® is not associated or affiliated with National Breast Cancer Foundation of Australia.