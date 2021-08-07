EY Announces Laura Hunter of Tori Belle® Cosmetics, LLC as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 PNW Region Award Winner

Laura Hunter, CEO and Inventor

If I could dedicate my win to anyone, it would be all of the people who stood behind me and believed in my vision, my husband, my family, our entire sales field, our entire company.” — Laura Hunter, CEO

WOODINVILLE, WA, USA, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that CEO Laura Hunter of Tori Belle® Cosmetics, LLC was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Pacific Northwest Region Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Laura was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program’s virtual awards gala on Wednesday, August 4.

Laura Hunter invented the world's first and best magnetic eyeliner and false eyelash system, offering quick, easy, and painless application of beautiful false eyelashes that click and magnetize into place. "If I could dedicate my win to anyone, it would be all of the people who stood behind me and believed in my vision, my husband, my family, our entire sales field, our entire company. This is not a one-woman show; I am just the representative." -CEO Laura Hunter

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Laura Hunter will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a Pacific Northwest Region award winner, Laura is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:



• Chad Robins and Harlan Robins, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

• Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks

• Joe DeSimone of Carbon, Inc.

• Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani

• Brian Niccol of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

• James Park of Fitbit

• Daymond John of Fubu

• Brian Mariotti, Funko

• Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC

• Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

• Ally and Scott Svenson, MOD Pizza

• Saeju Jeong of Noom

• Madeline Haydon, nutpods

• Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation

• Jodi Berg of Vitamix



Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation. In the Pacific Northwest Region, sponsors also include PNC Bank.

About Tori Belle® Cosmetics, LLC

Tori Belle® Cosmetics, LLC, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of magnetic eyeliner innovator LashLiner, Inc, named after Founder and CEO Laura Hunter's two daughters, Victoria and Isabelle. Since launching in June 2019, the retail brand, which sells the Magnetude® line of magnetic mascara, magnetic eyeliner, magnetic lashes, and other cosmetics, has grown exponentially, paying out more than $40 million in commissions to 50,000+ Affiliates. Tori Belle breaks down barriers to success for affiliates, including not requiring them to carry stock or ship products; via invaluable training, leveraging the power of social media, and more.

An entrepreneur at heart, Laura ensured that the company's retail strategy leverages the cost of traditional retail distribution to pay affiliates and influencers, providing them with an industry-leading commission structure and the ability to grow their businesses successfully. Tori Belle's Magnetude® line is available via independent affiliates at www.toribellecosmetics.com.

About LashLiner, Inc

LashLiner, Inc was founded in March 2018 by beauty industry veteran Laura Hunter to launch her flagship product invention. The patent-pending LashLiner System is the world's first and best magnetic eyeliner and false eyelash system, offering quick, easy, and painless application of beautiful false eyelashes that click and magnetize into place. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary Tori Belle Cosmetics is a retail brand that sells the Magnetude® line of magnetic mascara, magnetic eyeliner, magnetic lashes, and other cosmetics via independent affiliates. The LashLiner System is available at www.lashliner.com. Tori Belle's Magnetude® line is available via independent affiliates at www.toribellecosmetics.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy