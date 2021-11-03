The Superpower Network Celebrates Phoenix with PRIDE

The inspired personal development network puts inclusion first and welcomes lgbtq+

With the historical lack of reception the lgbtq+ community receives... extending invitations into spaces that truly uplift, honor and understand diversity feels essential right now,”
— Tonya Dawn Recla
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era of heightened social change and unrest, The Superpower Network puts people, relationships and conversations first: “We can’t hope to move beyond divisiveness if we refuse to envision a world without it.” This comes from Tonya Dawn Recla, creator of the network and host of The Science of Superpowers podcast show.

This means inviting people to participate from everywhere, especially the lgbtq+ realm. “With the historical lack of reception members of the lgbtq+ community receive from developmental, social, religious and spiritual communities, extending real invitations into spaces that truly uplift, honor and understand diversity feels essential right now,” Tonya offers.

This continues to be proven with research still revealing staggering figures like more than 1 in 3 lgbtq Americans report some kind of discrimination in the past year. But the network and the superpower community endeavor to change that.

And change starts young so inclusion in the superpower community means everyone, to include kids. Neva Lee Recla, age 12 and former host of the Super Power Kids show, is an active part of the business and lgbtq+ outreach mission. Neva was recently featured by ABC news and continues to prove that kids have a place in business both in front of the mic and behind the scenes. Her passion with the network is to remind people they are loved and welcome, no matter what, and that “they don’t have to go on this path alone."

The Superpower Network supports the lgbtq+ community this weekend at Phoenix Pride, connect there or by visiting https://superpowerexperts.com/pride.

Learn more about Phoenix Pride - https://phoenixpride.org/

Join the Superpower Community: https://superpowerexperts.com/pride

Justin
Super Power Experts
+15205085548 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

The Superpower Network Celebrates Phoenix with PRIDE

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Justin
Super Power Experts
+15205085548 ext.
Company/Organization
Super Power Experts
20118 N. 67th ave, 300-439
Glendale, Arizona, 85308
United States
+1 307-222-8225
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Super Power Experts & the Superpower Network were created to serve those who have the strength and conviction to walk down from their summit and create change from within the masses. It takes solid internal strength, sovereignty, and a willingness to grow in the presence of others. Our purpose is to support and guide those ready to walk off the mountain and impact the world. With over 25-million downloads in 2020, the Superpower Network is the #1 podcast network for inspired personal development.

Superpower Network

More From This Author
The Superpower Network Celebrates Phoenix with PRIDE
The First Family of Inspired Personal Development takes the Podcast World by Storm
Superpower Network named top 1.5% of podcasts globally
View All Stories From This Author