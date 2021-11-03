The Superpower Network Celebrates Phoenix with PRIDE
The inspired personal development network puts inclusion first and welcomes lgbtq+
With the historical lack of reception the lgbtq+ community receives... extending invitations into spaces that truly uplift, honor and understand diversity feels essential right now,”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era of heightened social change and unrest, The Superpower Network puts people, relationships and conversations first: “We can’t hope to move beyond divisiveness if we refuse to envision a world without it.” This comes from Tonya Dawn Recla, creator of the network and host of The Science of Superpowers podcast show.
— Tonya Dawn Recla
This means inviting people to participate from everywhere, especially the lgbtq+ realm. “With the historical lack of reception members of the lgbtq+ community receive from developmental, social, religious and spiritual communities, extending real invitations into spaces that truly uplift, honor and understand diversity feels essential right now,” Tonya offers.
This continues to be proven with research still revealing staggering figures like more than 1 in 3 lgbtq Americans report some kind of discrimination in the past year. But the network and the superpower community endeavor to change that.
And change starts young so inclusion in the superpower community means everyone, to include kids. Neva Lee Recla, age 12 and former host of the Super Power Kids show, is an active part of the business and lgbtq+ outreach mission. Neva was recently featured by ABC news and continues to prove that kids have a place in business both in front of the mic and behind the scenes. Her passion with the network is to remind people they are loved and welcome, no matter what, and that “they don’t have to go on this path alone."
The Superpower Network supports the lgbtq+ community this weekend at Phoenix Pride, connect there or by visiting https://superpowerexperts.com/pride.
Learn more about Phoenix Pride - https://phoenixpride.org/
Join the Superpower Community: https://superpowerexperts.com/pride
Justin
Super Power Experts
+15205085548 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn