Superpower Network named top 1.5% of podcasts globally

We proved that you don’t have to sell your soul to get traction, you don’t have pay for celebrity status or smarmy marketing ploys, and you don’t have to do it alone.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What started as a single podcast show encouraging people to “uncover their superpowers and change the world,” quickly became a leading podcast movement and the world loves it! From the beginning, each episode on the original show with host Tonya Dawn Recla, asked guests, “What are your superpowers?” And once her then 7-year old daughter, Neva Lee Recla, launched the Super Power Kids show with her infamous closing line, “Remember kids, we all have superpowers and we can change the world,” the audience was hooked and enthusiastically shared it with friends and fans.
The Superpower Network amassed over 25 million downloads in 2020 alone from completely organic sources. And the network isn’t the only one podiplying its success, each individual show produced by the network radically outperforms the competition. With monthly download numbers ranging from 50k to over 350k, the superpowered approach proves that collaborative models far exceed industry standards and they’re more fun!
“Our success isn’t just in the numbers,” discloses Tonya, creator of the network, “we proved that you don’t have to sell your soul to get traction, you don’t have pay for celebrity status or smarmy marketing ploys, and you don’t have to do it alone. From our listeners to our guests to our hosts to our interns to our team members, 99% of the people who experience us come back for more and they tell their friends. You can’t buy that kind of marketing or creative satisfaction.”
Building a Superpower Universe
So, what’s the secret behind the network’s incredible success? Luckily, you can read all about it in Tonya’s upcoming book, The Science of Superpowers: The secret behind the #1 podcast network for inspired personal development or listen to the show of the same name. But, spoiler alert, it’s not what you think. The superpower concept isn’t just clever branding, it’s a body of work that informs every aspect of the businesses behind the network. From honing intuition to receiving and following divine guidance, the new business playbook reads like esotericism meets personal development wrapped in spiritual growth and, somehow, it works. “It’s a weird thing to consult with God before making a business move, but it gets easier,” admits Tonya. “Of course, success always helps, but faith is an all-in type of affair. You have to be willing to take a step without seeing the ground beneath your feet. That sort of disciplined walk only comes with practice, commitment and a willingness to develop a relationship with the divine and each other.”
Which led Tonya and her husband, Justin, to recognize early on that they were being called to, not just create a podcast, but to build an entire podcast platform. “We couldn’t rely on other people’s business models that either didn’t take consciousness or technology growth into account or refused to mingle heart and soul with business,” confided Justin. “They just weren’t going to work for us. We know, we tried. But everything about new business is different. It really requires internal fortitude and a high degree of cellular confidence to walk this walk.”
And the Reclas aren’t shy about sharing the radical practices at the foundation of their businesses and life, from marketing strategies rooted in the law of reciprocity to their unyielding commitment to creating win-win-win solutions, nothing is left unexplored on their family show, Reclamation. But while the superpower universe sounds too good to be true, the results continue to speak for themselves.
The Top 1.5%
Recently, the Superpower Network team found out they rank in the top 1.5% of podcasts globally, with over 2.5 million podcasts tracked. While the accolades still seem surreal, the reality of success is starting to sink in. “I’ve been with this company for years and watched all of this happen. Tonya kept telling us what step to take next and what we could expect along the way, but I’m not sure any of us really got it until now,” shared Kristin Maxwell, coordinator for the Podcaster Program and host of Your SuperPowered Mind. “Everything she predicted came true and much, much more. It’s been a crazy ride, but every step along the way we got to grow, discover more about ourselves, appreciate each other more and learn to relax into a natural flow that guides us where we, ultimately, want to be.”
And isn’t that the point of developing new approaches to business, family, and life? In a world recovering from the previously unimaginable, many are asking what comes next and wondering where they should place their hope. To them, Tonya offers this, “All we know is that every time we look for the lighted path in front of us, it appears. Sure it takes effort and a sincere desire to grow, but I think a lot of people are finally ready to set aside what they know doesn’t work and courageously pursue what their hearts urge them to admit they want. Things like love, support, encouragement, and grace matter and they are worth the pursuit. We just have to be willing to opt out of the alternative.” And if opting out continues to produce results like this, we can’t wait for what this superpower team reimagines next!
