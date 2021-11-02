Submit Release
NDDOT and City of Dickinson celebrate completion of I-94 Business Loop project

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and the City of Dickinson celebrated the completion of the Interstate 94 East Business Loop project in Dickinson Tuesday, Nov. 2.

NDDOT Director Bill Panos, Dickinson Mayor Scott Decker, and other state and local officials were in attendance to participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony.  

“The successful completion of this project brings new features that increase safety and improve traffic flow for the traveling public in Dickinson,” said Panos. “This was a team effort with the project managers, consultants, contractors and the City of Dickinson that will enhance our state transportation system.”

The $14.3 million project featured an asphalt overlay and lane widening on the I-94 Business Loop, and the addition of a shared-use path. Realignment and concrete work were completed at the intersection of 10th Avenue East and the Business Loop. The permanent traffic light will be in place later this month.

The project also included a realignment of the access ramps on I-94 and the addition of high mast lighting to improve visibility in the area.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

