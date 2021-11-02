Middlesex Barracks/Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301874

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: Between July and November 2019

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1293 US RT 2, East Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

ACCUSED: David C. Darnell

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/20/21 Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the Middlesex Barracks began an investigation into alleged criminal sexual conduct by David C. Darnell of Waterbury. Investigation revealed that Darnell had committed lewd and lascivious acts on a child residing with him at the residence located at 1293 US RT 2 in the town of East Montpelier between July and November of 2019. On 11/02/21 Darnell presented himself at the Middlesex Barracks where he was issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 11/18/21 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child. He was subsequently released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/21 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: (802)229-9191

Fax: (802)229-2648