Middlesex Barracks/Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with a Child

Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301874
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: Between July and November 2019
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1293 US RT 2, East Montpelier, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child
ACCUSED: David C. Darnell
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/20/21 Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the Middlesex Barracks began an investigation into alleged criminal sexual conduct by David C. Darnell of Waterbury. Investigation revealed that Darnell had committed lewd and lascivious acts on a child residing with him at the residence located at 1293 US RT 2 in the town of East Montpelier between July and November of 2019. On 11/02/21 Darnell presented himself at the Middlesex Barracks where he was issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 11/18/21 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child. He was subsequently released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/21 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: (802)229-9191
Fax: (802)229-2648