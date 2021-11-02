MAJOR INTERSTATE CLOSURE HAPPENING SOON

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Nov. 2, 2021 – To begin the next phase of interstate reconstruction in Council Bluffs, northbound Interstate 29 between 9th Avenue and Avenue G is expected to be closed to traffic on Monday, Nov. 15, weather permitting. Beginning on Nov. 8, weather permitting, the new Northbound Frontage Road will be opened to traffic ahead of the interstate closure. Several closures and detours will be in place to prepare for this traffic shift.

Expected Daytime Changes - Monday, Nov. 8:

Northbound Frontage Road will open to traffic on Monday morning between Avenue A and I-29 northbound, north of Avenue G.

Expected Nighttime Closures - Monday, Nov. 8:

West Broadway will be closed between 35th Street and I-480 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow workers to restripe pavement to open at full capacity.

Expected Daytime Changes/Closures - Tuesday, Nov. 9:

The Northbound Frontage Road will be gradually opened throughout the day starting near West Broadway. By the end of the day, it will be fully open from 9th Avenue to northbound I-29.

The ramp from 9th Avenue to I-29 northbound will be permanently closed.

Expected nighttime closures - Tuesday, Nov. 9:

The eastbound I-480 ramp to northbound I-29 and the northbound I-29 ramp to westbound I-480 ramp will close until I-29 is reopened in Summer 2023.

Beginning Sunday night, Nov. 14, construction crews will begin work to close northbound I-29 between 9th Avenue and Avenue G. This closure will be in place for approximately 21 months (Summer 2023). Traffic not destined for Council Bluffs should use detour routes. Local traffic will be detoured at 9th Avenue to the Northbound Frontage Road.

Iowa DOT encourages motorists to follow signs and use caution while becoming accustomed to new traffic patterns. A short video is available at www.CouncilBluffsInterstate.IowaDOT.gov to further demonstrate upcoming changes and impacts to travelers and local businesses in the area.

Iowa DOT is in the process of reconstructing I-80, I-29, and I-480 in the Council Bluffs metropolitan area as part of the Council Bluffs Interstate Improvement Program. This comprehensive interstate redesign will modernize the highway system and improve mobility and safety of approximately 18 miles of interstate.

