Award-Winning Director & Producer Gary Robinson (aka DJ Sharpcut) Releases Hit Wedding Song of the Decade
I’ve traveled a million miles / And seen a thousand faces. Looked all over the world / And searched in far off places. But the search is over...”LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether searching for that special romantic ballad for Valentine’s Day, an anniversary, date night, or the perfect wedding song, the latest release of Award-Winning Director/Producer & Comedian Gary Robinson’s (aka DJ Sharpcut) song “It Could Only Be You” has couples of all ages swooning at its relatable lyrics and soothing mood and melody. Some of the tear-worthy lyrics are as follows:
“I’ve traveled a million miles / And seen a thousand faces. Looked all over the world / And searched in far off places. But the search is over / You’re the only one.The world’s the sky / And you’re the sun...”
Robinson recently released the emotive song on Spotify and Apple Music, and lyric video on YouTube, and has been turning the heads of wedding video producers, venues, bands, and DJs looking for the next best song that will stand the test of time.
Legacy for Laughter & Truth
Gary Robinson is an acclaimed Writer, Director, Producer, Editor, Photographer, and Comedian who began writing and producing songs 12 years ago with Jeremy Jordan, star of the hit movie, “Never Been Kissed.” Their collaboration brought attention to the growing homeless problem with the heartfelt song, “Forgotten People.” Robinson’s collaboration with Mitchell, “The Goodbye Song,” is featured in the new documentary “Altitude Not Attitude.” Robinson’s latest song “The Power of One”, also under DJ Sharpcut, is a tribute to the legacy of George Floyd. It has over 12 million plays in TikTok videos, and it’s just getting started. Robinson’s clients have included: CBS, Sony, Universal and Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation to name a few. He has produced thousands of nationally broadcast promos for shows, such as: Married With Children, America's Funniest Home Videos, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Blind Date, and many others. He has shot interviews with Jim Carrey, Miley Cyrus, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Foxx, and many others.
Bringing his writing talent to stand up comedy, Robinson has performed stand up comedy at The Comedy Store, The Improv Comedy Clubs, Levity Live Comedy Clubs, and numerous dive bars. He can be seen in Showtime’s “Just Another Immigrant,” and JLTV’s “Bubbies Know Best.” Utilizing his video production expertise, he produced two comedy specials, “Jimmy Shin’s Wok of Shame” and “Sarah Halstead’s RVs and Cats,” which are available to stream on Amazon Prime. Gary Robinson continues to perform on shows with top headliners, such as: Bill Burr, Iliza Shlesinger, and Jamie Kennedy as he prepares to shoot his own comedy special.
Video Production
Sharpcut Productions has been creating award-winning, high-quality video productions in Los Angeles since 1992 and was awarded the Communicator Awards, Telly Awards, Videographer Awards, an Omni Intermedia Award, an Aurora Award, and an Emmy Nomination. Robinson’s work has been seen by hundreds of millions of people in multiple countries.
Upcoming & Streaming Performances
Upcoming in November: Premiere of Robinson’s comedy show at Flappers Comedy Club & Restaurant in Burbank, CA, on November 21st with headliners Jamie Kennedy (Scream, Malibu's Most Wanted) and Darrell Hammond (Saturday Night Live). Upcoming in December: Comedian Gary Robinson is returning to his hometown of San Diego California with Jimmy Shin from “Jimmy Shin’s Wok of Shame to perform with a great lineup of comedians at The La Jolla Comedy Store. Lyric Video on YouTube: Music Producer Gary Robinson, aka DJ Sharpcut has released a tribute to the legacy of George Floyd called “The Power of One.” The song is available on all major streaming services with a lyric video on YouTube. It’s featured in TikTok videos with over 12 million streams. Broken 8 Records describes it as “A Modern rock cut that reves in soaring choruses and a dynamic shifting melody. DJ Sharpcut’s “The Power of One” offers stark nu-metal vibes and a truly relentless sense of style.” Amazon Prime: See “Jimmy Shin’s Wok of Shame,” and “Sarah Halstead’s RV’s and Cats” produced by Gary Robinson.
