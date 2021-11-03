Startup Boston Releases On-Demand Video from Startup Boston Week
More than 3,400 people in the Boston startup ecosystem registered for more than 70 sessions during the week of Sept. 20, 2021
We are really excited to share the on-demand videos with the startup community and give them an opportunity to see speakers and content that they were unable to see during Startup Boston Week”BOSTON, MA, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Startup Boston, an organization offering events for the development and celebration of the entrepreneurs, startup employees, investors, and mentors who push boundaries and solve tough problems, today announced that it has released on-demand videos from the more than 70 sessions during Startup Boston Week, September 20-24, 2021. The videos are available to everyone and can be accessed here.
— Stephanie Roulic, Founder & CEO, Startup Boston
More than 3,400 people registered for this year’s Startup Boston Week and over 1,600 attended the event. The event featured 276 speakers and 72 sessions over the course of the week. More than 50 percent of the speakers were women and nearly 50 percent were Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC).
“We are really excited to share the on-demand videos with the startup community and give them an opportunity to see speakers and content that they were unable to see during Startup Boston Week,” Stephanie Roulic, Founder and CEO of Startup Boston, said. “In addition to assembling the best, brightest, and most successful people in Boston’s startup ecosystem, this year we also awarded our first Community Awards. It’s an exciting time in the Boston startup community and we are thrilled to be playing an active role in its growth.”
This year’s Startup Boston Week had 12 content tracks that catered to all players in the startup ecosystem—from founders and investors to sales, marketing, and people ops professionals. The three top attended sessions were Shared Cent-iments: Bootstrapping and Crowdfunding, Workforce Source: How to Scale from 10 to 100 Employees When You are Too Busy to Hire, and I Did it My Way: Should You Go Solo as a Founder?
The Startup Boston’s Community Awards marked the first effort by Startup Boston to recognize the top startups and professionals in the Boston startup community. The winners, voted on by by a panel of judges that represents the founder & investor community, journalists, and academia, were:
Startup of the Year: Shoobx
Founder of the Year: Jason Furtado, Founder and CEO, Shoobx
Investor of the Year: Mendoza Ventures
Best Student-Founded Startup: Carlo Demesa, Founder, Verve Energy
Best Accelerator or Incubator Program: Eforall Roxbury
Best Co-Working Space: CIC
Community Builder of the Year: Andy Jacques and Ande Lyons, Founders Live Boston
Equity Champion: TechTogether
Innovative Business Model: BetrSpot
Best Work-from-Home Culture: Regora
Fastest-Growing Veteran-Owned Business: Form Energy
Community Hero: Host Events, Inc.
Most Likely To Be the Next Boston Unicorn: ChaosSearch
“The winners of our inaugural community awards all have played a major role in Boston’s emergence as one one the country’s hottest startup scenes,” Roulic said. “We are proud of all the winners and nominees and are committed to this program moving forward.”
About Startup Boston
Startup Boston is strengthening Boston innovation by educating, connecting, and celebrating entrepreneurs. Created by the community, for the community, we create events rooted in the development and celebration of people who are pushing boundaries, solving tough problems, and asking every day—how might we do this better? Our events are designed to be a platform through which innovators can learn from and challenge one another, build new partnerships, strengthen ties, and celebrate both failure and growth. More information can be found at http://startupbos.org or on Twitter @startupbosorg.
Phil LeClare
LeClare PR
+1 617-209-9406
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn